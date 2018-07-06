If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you know the benefits: the free (and fast) shipping, extensive streaming of your favorite shows, frequent shopping deals and, of course, Amazon Prime Day. Amazon Prime Day 2018 is approaching quickly, but when is it?

First, what is Amazon Prime Day, again?

Amazon Prime Day is a day of sales exclusively for Prime members.

The first Amazon Prime Day was in 2015 to mark the company's 20th birthday, according to Game Spot.

Amazon Prime Day 2018 is the fourth annual event of its kind, and Amazon is offering discounts on TVs, laptops, Echos, video games and more. In addition to discounts, there will reportedly be new product launches as well.

"You’ll find hundreds of thousands of awesome deals, with new deals starting as often as every five minutes, and special offers across everything included with Prime — from music and video to reading and voice shopping," reads a description from last year’s Amazon Prime Day.

To view the deals for the upcoming sale, go to the Amazon Prime Day 2018 page.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2018?

So, when is Amazon Prime Day 2018?

This year, Amazon Prime Day is the longest one yet. It starts on Monday, July 16, at 3:00 p.m. EST and lasts for 36 hours through July 17 (until midnight, July 18).

Amazon is describing the annual event as "an epic day (and a half) of our best deals," so you won’t want to miss it.

How to prep for Amazon Prime Day 2018

When is Amazon Prime Day 2018? Soon — and you can make your life easier by prepping for the company's Cyber Monday-like sale.

Prime members can get a sneak peek into Prime Day discounts on the Amazon app.

You can also set up notifications that tell you exactly when deals start. By "watching" your deals, you'll be notified when they go live, and all you have to do is claim them on Prime Day. For more on this process, click here.

To receive desktop notifications on your "watched" deals, you can install Amazon Assistant. Doing so will get you $5 off your Prime Day purchase of $25 or more.

You can enter to win giveaways as well.

Looking for select deals with the Amazon app's Camera Search features will get you a $5 discount come Prime Day. Additionally, shopping at Whole Foods with an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card on Prime Day may grant you 10 percent back on your purchase.

If you don’t have time to browse Amazon’s selection on Amazon Prime Day 2018, the site has released a list of early sales going on right now. Of course, these are exclusive for Amazon Prime members — so if you aren’t signed up, perhaps get on that (or simply register for a free 30-day trial). It’ll be worth it.