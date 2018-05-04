To state the obvious, you should celebrate your mother every day. After all, she burped you, fed you, raised you to be who you currently are (which, hopefully, is someone you’re proud of). She’s your mom, your mama, your momma, your — if you still use the word — mommy. To celebrate the woman who taught you everything you know, take her out to a nice brunch. Or, perhaps go to the movies and splurge on popcorn with extra, extra butter. Maybe stay home and relax in front of the TV. But exactly when is Mother's Day 2018?

First, some history

In 1914, according to History.com, President Woodrow Wilson signed a bill that officially established the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day to "[publicly express] our love and reverence for the mothers of our country." This was inspired by Philly native Anna Jarvis who campaigned to create the day. The idea was adopted by the city's mayor at the time, then at the state level — first by West Virginia. Once it was recognized by multiple states, representatives presented Congress with a resolution proclaiming that it should be celebrated across the nation.

Jarvis is credited as the founder of Mother's Day in the United States, but she apparently wasn't happy with the commercialization of the holiday. According to Mental Floss, Jarvis wanted it "to be a day of sentiment, not profit," and in 1920, she began efforts to fight against buying gifts. She referred to florists, card companies and others profiting from the day as "charlatans, bandits, pirates, racketeers, kidnappers and termites that would undermine with their greed one of the finest, noblest and truest movements and celebrations."

Also, Jarvis reportedly once ordered a "Mother's Day Salad" at a Philly restaurant, and proceeded to stand up and dump the whole thing — leafy greens and all — on the floor in protest.

When is Mother's Day 2018?

Kate Hudson told The Times U.K., "Parenting shifts as your kids shift. The best thing for me has been throwing any kind of parenting manual out of the window." And just like the rules of parenting, there’s really no right or wrong way to celebrate your mother on Mother's Day. There’s no manual that tells you exactly what to do. But, the one important part is to remind her how much she means to you.

On that note, Mother’s Day 2018 is next Sunday, May 13 — and don't you forget it. But, if you asked us again, we’d tell you the truth. When is Mother’s Day 2018? Every day this year.