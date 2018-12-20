Got a bad case of the holiday ho-hums? It’s not too late to turn your last minute shopping woes into jolly Ho-Hos. Why you ask? Well, we happen to have a recomnendations for where to buy last minute gifts that are thoughtful and yes, very merry. After all, we know a thing (or two) about putting the "pro" in procrastinator.

11 ideas for where to buy last minute gifts

Where to buy last minute gifts 1. If he loves funky socks, he’ll love a cool sweater to wear all winter long.

OG Sassy Sweater, $80, myairblaster.com

Where to buy last minute gifts 2. Stockings that are stuffed with practical necessities such as beanies and warm hats are so appreciated during this chilly season of giving!

The Uniform, Pink Beanie, $24, coalheadwear.com

Where to buy last minute gifts 3. Christmas bows are green and our wine glasses are filled with red. Any wine lover would approve of a three pack (plus $50 Ticketmaster gift card) red wine gift set.

Red Wine 3 Pack + $50 Ticketmaster Gift Card, $95, dreamingtreewines.com

Where to buy last minute gifts 4. Flowers that last all year long are truly a gift that she’ll love! The fresh cut flower assortments from RoseBox not only look straight out of the pages of Vogue, but they actually last for 365 days!

Small White Box with Red Flame Roses, $139.30, roseboxnyc.com

Where to buy last minute gifts 5. Gifting the Gen Z generation can be tricky—what to get? How about a clip on ping pong set from SunnyLife Australia?

Clip on Ping Pong Set, $35, dormify.com

Where to buy last minute gifts 6. Any tailgater (or marshmallow maker) would love to receive a portable fire pit such as this compact (and essentially smokeless) wood and charcoal burning fire pit from BioLite.

Fire Pit, Wood & Charcoal Burning Fire Pit, $199.95, bioliteenergy.com

Where to buy last minute gifts 7. The desire to redecorate after the holiday décor comes down is as real as any Christmas cookie plate. The rugs from Well Woven are stylish and versatile enough to fit any home décor.

Ora Blue Modern Rug, $54, wellwoven.com

Where to buy last minute gifts 8. What to get the little one on your list can be puzzling too. The new Google Home Mini featuring Disney’s Mickey Mouse is just what Santa forgot to bring!

Den Series for Google Home Mini featuring Disney Mickey Mouse, $19.95 (Google Home sold separately), otterbox.com

Where to buy last minute gifts 9. Usually, right after Christmas, the winter weather really starts to rage. When you’ve had enough snow, a warm beach print from Gray Malin can ease those sad seasonal blues.

La Jolla Shores Vertical, $249, graymalin.com

Where to buy last minute gifts 10. Any #plantlady will get a kick out of these banana leaves inspired earrings. So tropic-cool!

Monstera Leaf Earrings, $36, bando.com

Where to buy last minute gifts 11. Naturally soft sneakers that are sustainable as well as made from wool sound like an eco-perfect gift to give any shoe aficionado.

Men’s Tuke Matcha Wool Runners, $95, allbirds.com