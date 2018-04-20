If your account is public, there's a chance you might have people watching your every move.

Facebook has many ways you can connect with friends and family and keep up with the latest news from media companies and brands. If you're the kind of person who's active on Facebook and receive a lot of notifications, you may have missed that one that let you know that someone is following you. If you have people following you on Facebook but have not requested to add you as a friend, there's a chance they might be keeping tabs on you without you knowing it. So now you're probably wondering, who is following me on Facebook?

Before we get into figuring out who is following you on Facebook, let’s go over the differences between following and adding someone as a friend on the social network.

When you send someone a friend request on Facebook and the other person accepts it, you automatically follow that person and they follow you back. You’ll be able to see each other’s posts in the News Feed unless you choose to hide posts from the person. If you follow someone on Facebook that you’re not friends with, you will see their posts in your News Feed if they are made public. When you follow someone on Facebook, they will receive a notification, but if you unfollow that person, they will not be notified.

So, who is following me on Facebook?

If you never made any adjustments to your privacy settings or you don’t pay much attention to your notifications counter, you may have people following you on Facebook and don’t even know it. This means that people you did not add as friends or accept friend requests from could see what you post.

To check to see who is following you on Facebook, first go to your profile page. Under your cover photo click Friends. While in the Friends tab, click More, then Followers. If you don’t see this option, it means you don’t have any followers or you haven’t enabled that feature on your account. If you want to have followers but not Friends on Facebook, there will be a button underneath the Friends tab that allows everybody to follow you.

When you click More, you can also see (or check on) the people you have followed. If you choose to unfollow them, they won’t be notified.

Are there other ways to check who is following me on Facebook? Yes, you can also see who is following you by going to your settings.

At the top-right of the page click the downward triangle and select Settings.

On the left side of the screen, click Public Posts

Select either Friends or Public next to Who Can Follow Me. If you select Public, that means anyone can follow you on Facebook and see what you post. If you select Friends, it means the only people following you are people you’ve added as friends.