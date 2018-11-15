Worst toys of 2018: World Against Toys Causing Harm organization releases top 10 list

According to W.A.T.C.H, the Chien Á Promener Pull Along Dog comes with a 19-inch cord or "leash" and does not have any warnings on its packaging. The cord could be dangerous for children between 1 and 3.

The Cutting Fruit toy cutting set is made of hard plastic and can potentially cause "puncture wounds and other blunt trauma injuries."

According to W.A.T.C.H, the packaging says the rocket can launch "up to 200 feet." The organization notes that the packaging has many warnings to help prevent "serious eye or face injuries."

According to W.A.T.C.H this toy is marketed for children as young as 2-years-old but comes with a small "kitten" accessory that can detatch and could cause harm if ingested.

According to W.A.T.C.H, the toy Zylophone has drumstick handle that's approximately 9-inches long but does not have any warning on the packaging. According to W.A.T.C.H the drumstick could "potentially be mouthed and occlude a child’s airway."

According to W.A.T.C.H, the Cabbage Patch doll comes with a removable headband which could be accidently ingested by a child.

This toy is equipped with a "spring-loaded plastic blade" which has the potential to cause facial or other impact injuries.

According to W.A.T.C.H, the claws are made with rigid plastic and could cause injuries if a child swings and hits other people, animals, or themselves.

This particular toy gun fires plastic discs that could potentially be a hazard for young children, according to W.A.T.C.H. The orgaznization notes that the size and launch force of the discs could cause eye and facial injuries.

The Pillow Pets Sleeptime Lites is marketed for infants to be used as a nightlight, but says its not intended for use inside a crib. According to W.A.T.C.H, the soft kids toy has small felt accessories that could present potential ingestion hazzards. The organization also notes that manufacturer identifies a "battery acid leakage" hazard.

The World Against Toys Causing Harm (W.A.T.C.H) organization has released its list of the 10 worst toys of 2018 and as the 2018 holiday shopping season approaches you may want to check out the list of nominees for the top 10 worst toys of the year.

The Boston-based non-profit organization was created to monitor toys and other children’s products and informs the public about the dangers associated with them. The main goal of the W.A.T.C.H organization is to prevent injuries and deaths and increase public awareness about hazardous children’s products.

Each year during the holiday shopping season, the organization releases its list of the 10 toys that “should not be in the hands of children” because they are potentially hazardous or have been recalled. W.A.T.C.H. has promoted awareness about the potential dangers of certain children’s products for more than 40 years and continues to fight to bring about change and reduce injuries to children caused by dangerous toy sold in stores and online.

Earlier this week, W.A.T.C.H president Joan Siff and director James Swartz discussed some of the classic hazards found in children’s toys and products and how many of them still exist today during a press conference at Franciscan Children’s Hospital in Boston. The organization highlights that today’s toys still contain small parts, strings, toxic substances, rigid materials, incorrect labeling and other dangers that could be hazardous to children.

10 worst toys of 2018 according to W.A.T.C.H

According to the World Against Toys Causing Harm organization popular children’s toys such as the Marvel Black Panther Slash Claw, Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel Superstar Blade and the Cabbage Patch Kids Dance Time Doll.

Below is a list of top 10 worst toys of 2018. W.A.T.C.H selected these products because they are made with dangerous materials, contain sharp parts or edges that could potentially harm children, or are considered choking hazards. Many of the children’s items are sold at popular stores such as Target, Walmart, Amazon.com other online retailers.

