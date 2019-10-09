Man, in the Bronx attempts to lure a child into a car - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Earlier this week, a man tried to lure a 10-year-old into his car in the Morris Heights area of the Bronx.

The suspect has not been identified, and police need your help finding him. They shared an image of the suspect on Twitter and hope that someone will come forward with more information about the incident. The tweets read, “ WANTED for CHILD ENDANGERMENT October 8, 2019 at 8:40 AM, in front of 190 W Tremont Ave, Bronx. @NYPD46Pct Reward up to $2500 Seen him? Know who he is? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives”

NBC reports that the man approached the boy and asked him, “Hey, where do you go to school?”

It was also reported that the incident took place at 190 West Tremont Avenue in the Bronx.

The suspect tried to engage the child in conversation and allegedly motioned for the boy to get into his two-door white Scion. The child refused to get into the car with a stranger.

The boy was unharmed and reported the incident once he got to school.

NBC also reported that a similar incident occurred in Brooklyn over the weekend, when men approached kids in Borough Park.

If you or someone you know, know anything about these incidents, you are urged to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also send in a tip via Twitter or go to Crimestoppers.com.