Man yells ‘I’m coming for you!’ at Queens teen, scaring her into traffic - Metro US

Cops are on the hunt for a man who embodied the term “stranger danger” last week when he terrified a young girl so much, she ran straight into traffic.

“I’m coming for you!” That’s what the unidentified suspect allegedly shouted at a 14-year-old girl who was standing on the corner of 110th Street and Jamaica Avenue in Queens around 7:40 a.m. Friday. NYPD on Tuesday released surveillance footage of the man and offered up a $2,500 reward in an effort to get leads on his identity and whereabouts.

The stranger reportedly approached the girl when he made the unsettling threat. The teen, terrified, began to walk away but the suspect began to chase her. That’s when the girl ran into oncoming traffic and made contact with an Audi A6, NBC New York reported. She suffered injuries to her legs.

The suspect then fled on foot, and the girl was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Police said the man faces charges of reckless endangerment. Anyone with information about this incident can contact authorities by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. Calls are confidential.