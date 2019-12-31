Metro New York's Knicks All-Decade Team - Metro US

The 2010s were just the latest decade of disappointment and dysfunction for the New York Knicks.

For a team that has been without a championship since 1973 and an Eastern Conference crown since 1994, a starving fan base has been forced to languish in mediocrity for much of James Dolan’s tenure as owner.

This was a decade that was supposed to buck the trend of the Knicks’ ineptitude of the 2000s. The acquisition of Carmelo Anthony gave the franchise a generational talent and a marquee name to build around.

Putting him alongside the likes of Amar’e Stoudemire gave the Knicks a strong side in a usually weaker Eastern Conference.

But just three playoff appearances resulted in just one trip past the first round as problems at the top trickled down toward disaster for the franchise.

As the calendar flips to 2020, any semblance of those playoff teams is long gone as the Knicks are a team trying to rebuild into a respectable side.

New coaches and the development of young players await the Knicks in the next decade, but let’s take a look back at the last 10 years.

Presenting the Knicks’ All-Decade Team:

Knicks All-Decade Starting 5

PG- Raymond Felton (2010-2014)

13.4 ppg, 6.6 apg

SG- JR Smith (2011-2015)

15.1 ppg, 36.9 3PT%

SF- Carmelo Anthony (2011-2017)

24.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 36.9 3PT%

PF- Amare Stoudemire (2011-2015)

17.3 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 51.8 FG%

C- Tyson Chandler (2011-2015)

10.2 ppg, 10.1 rpg, 1.2 bpg