Mets season on life support after loss to Dodgers - Metro US

Zack Wheeler's stellar effort on Sunday wasn't enough for the Mets. (Photo: Getty Images)

If there is some magic brewing for the New York Mets 50 years after their Miracle 1969 season, the baseball gods are leaving it awfully late.

The Mets bullpen blew another late lead in a 3-2 loss to the NL-best Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night as they dropped the rubber game of their three-game series — and possibly saw their playoff hopes end.

New York is now four games back of the Chicago Cubs for the final NL Wild Card spot with the Milwaukee Brewers three games ahead of the Mets and in a far more advantageous situation.

With just 13 games left, a comeback is not impossible, but it’s highly improbable.

The Cubs have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games as they’ve had some issues coping with the loss of star shortstop Javier Baez. However, they righted the ship with a three-game demolition of the Pittsburgh Pirates in which they scored 47 runs in three games — their most in a three-game series since 1894.

Back then, they were known as the Colts and their star players included Hall-of-Famers Clark Griffith and Cap Anson.

Chicago’s remaining schedule will come against divisional opponents, including three more against the Pirates in Pittsburgh from Sept. 24-26.

But Joe Maddon’s men have had mixed results against the rest of the National League Central.

They’ve gone 7-9 against the Cincinnati Reds — who they host for a three-game series starting Monday night and 7-5 against the division-leading St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cubs play the Cardinals in a four-game set at Wrigley Field starting Thursday and then finish the regular season in St. Louis from Sept. 27-29.

For a team that has struggled on the road, the Cubs have a difficult stretch to end the season as the Mets hope their hopes remain alive.

The Brewers haven’t missed a beat since losing MVP candidate Christian Yelich to a broken knee cap as they’ve won nine of their last 10 games.

As they sit three games ahead of the Mets and just one behind the Cubs, a much easier schedule ensures that the race for the No. 2 Wild Card spot will come down to a photo finish.

The Brewers host the San Diego Padres (68-81) for a four-game set before the Pirates come to town. They then finish their season on the road — where they are 37-38 this year — as they play the Reds in Cincinnati and the Rockies in Colorado.

While the Mets will do plenty of scoreboard watching over the next week or two, they have to catch fire to keep their hopes alive.

Realistically, they would have to win at least 11 of their last 13 games while hoping the Cubs and Brewers go about .500 to close things out.

Are the chances good?

Not in the slightest.