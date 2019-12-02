MLB trade rumors: Josh Hader, Mets latest - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Amongst the Mets’ largest needs this offseason is bullpen help after countless late-inning implosions wound up costing them a spot in the National League Wild Card Game in 2019.

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen’s first big move at the position last winter proved out to be a dud as Edwin Diaz regressed from best closer in baseball with the Mariners to worst with the Mets.

Meanwhile, the add-in albatross of Robinson Cano’s contract did little to help the Mets as the veteran second baseman looked like a shell of his former self.

Diaz’s nightmare season headlined a Mets bullpen whose ERA of 4.99 ranked fifth-worst in the majors while 27 blown saves were tied for seventh-most.

Van Wagenen’s whiff might not stop him from making another notable deal for an All-Star reliever.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal , the Milwaukee Brewers have made southpaw reliever Josh Hader available for trade talks and listed the Mets as a “team to watch.”

The 25-year-old is coming off his second-straight All-Star campaign in just his third MLB season — racking up 37 saves with a 2.62 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 75.2 innings of work. It was good enough for him to win the 2019 National League Reliever of the Year Award in October.

Van Wagenen has a close relationship with Hader, representing the lefty when he was an agent with CAA.

But Hader’s price is likely going to be expensive considering he’s under team control through the 2023 season. SNY’s Andy Martino speculated that it could mean Van Wagenen would have to include names like Jeff McNeil, Dominic Smith, and JD Davis in talks with Milwaukee.

That’s an awfully high asking price considering McNeil was an All-Star last season while Davis and Smith took considerable steps forward in their MLB development.

It’s also concerning to see that Hader gave up 15 home runs last season. That’s the same amount of round-trippers that Diaz allowed — albeit he pitched in 17.2 fewer innings than Hader.

An easier avenue for the Mets to take is to explore free agency. Although the relief-pitching market is already drying up after Will Smith and Darren O’Day signed with the Atlanta Braves and Drew Pomeranz joined the San Diego Padres, there are still plenty of viable options.