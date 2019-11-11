MNF Seahawks Niners odds spread over under total line advice - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

There’s a lot of “irresistible force vs. immovable object” storylines to this fantastic Monday Night Football matchup between the 49ers (5-3-0 against the spread) and the Seahawks (4-5-0 ATS).

Legal online sportsbooks in the United States are giving away millions of dollars in free cash as they look to get you away from off-shore sites. Right now you can get $200 in free cash simply by going to DraftKings.com/Metro.

Bet Now

San Francisco has the best defense in the league right now, as they are allowing just 241 total yards per game (first in the NFL). The Niners’ passing defense is particularly elite, as it is giving up just 138.1 yards per game through the air.

Spread: 49ers -6, Seahawks +6

Money line: 49ers -250, Seahawks +205

Over Under: 47.5 (-110)

But Nick Bosa and crew have not even come close to seeing anything like MVP candidate Russell Wilson yet this year. In fact, here is the list of QBs that the Niners have feasted on so far this season: Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton, Mason Rudolph, Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum, Jared Goff, Kyle Allen, and most recently Kyler Murray.

Murray is the only one that really scares you in that group, and the rookie actually had moderate success against the Niners vaunted D on Halloween night – completing 17-of-24 passes for 241 yards, two touchdowns and zero picks.

Wilson is basically a grown-up version of Murray, and he should be capable of plastering 300-plus yards of aerial offense against San Fran.

The Niners defense is also a little bit overrated when it comes to stopping the run as they’re allowing 102.9 yards per game (14th in the NFL). Big Seahawks back Chris Carson should be able to put up some solid numbers, as he’s eclipsed the 90-yard mark on the ground in five of Seattle’s last six games.

The play: Seahawks +6