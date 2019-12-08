How to Get a Personal Loan Without Hurting Your Credit Score

There are a number of reasons you might need a personal loan. You may be trying to pay off your credit card debt faster by lowering the interest rate or completing some much-needed home improvements that went over budget.

Whatever the reason, you may be nervous to shop around for the best personal loan in fear of the negative impact it’ll have on your credit score. That could mean spending thousands of extra dollars over the life of a loan that’s not right for you.

If you want the best rate on a personal loan eithout hurting your credit score there are a few terms to know and one place you’ll want to go to save the most time and money.

Does Shopping Around For a Loan Hurt Your Credit?

In short: No.

Most lenders now use a soft inquiry, also known as a soft pull, to check your credit and pre-approve you for an offer. Soft inquiries don’t impact your credit score nor do they appear on your credit report.

Once you’ve been preapproved your lender will then do a hard inquiry, also known as a hard pull, of your credit scores and reports from one or more of the major credit reporting bureaus. A hard inquiry does appear on your credit report and can impact your credit score.

When you’re shopping around for a personal loan you’ll ideally have multiple soft inquiries of your credit while looking for a lender with the best rate and terms. Since these inquiries don’t show up on your credit report you can have as many as you want with no negative impacts.

However, if you had multiple hard inquiries, meaning you went beyond getting preapproved and took out multiple new loans or credit accounts in a short amount of time, creditors would see that as a sign that you’re having trouble paying your bills and have a temporary negative effect on your credit score.

How to Get a Personal Loan Without a Hard Credit Inquiry

