Save Money When Grocery Shopping on a Budget: Change Your Habits

This is the fourth part of our "Save Money When Grocery Shopping on a Budget" series.



Saving money at the grocery store only has so much to do with your behavior in the store. You may be able to have an even bigger impact on your bottom line by tweaking your habits.



Here are some of the best ways to adjust your habits to reduce your grocery bill:

1. Go meatless



Meat is among the most expensive “staple” foods you can buy. As of July 2019, ground beef cost over $4 per pound, pork chops cost more than $3.30 per pound, and boneless chicken breast cost just under $3 per pound, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Compare this to the cost of eggs, at $1.22 per dozen, and dried beans, at $1.33 per pound.



Even committed carnivores can see a big improvement in their grocery spending by committing to going meatless once or twice a week. As a bonus, in addition to your lower grocery bill, you can also feel good about also lowering your carbon footprint by reducing your meat eating.

2. Eat produce in season

While it is entirely possible to find avocados, blueberries, butternut squash, and watermelon all year round, purchasing these items outside of their natural seasons will make an uncomfortable dent in your grocery budget. That’s because you’ll be paying for the extra cost of shipping the produce from more temperate climates—or the extra cost of growing the produce in hothouses.



Eating seasonally will not only help you spend less at the grocery store, but you will also enjoy much tastier and more nutritious produce. (Has anyone ever actually enjoyed a tomato purchased in January?)

3. Carry cash when you shop

If you struggle with impulse purchases at the grocery store, carrying cash to shop can help ensure you stick to your list. When you only have four $20 bills in your pocket to pay for your cart full of groceries, you’ll back away slowly from the enticing smells from the bakery and make sure you get the best value when comparing similar items. After all, you’ll have no choice but to keep your bill low if you have a limited amount of money to pay for it.

4. Use cash-back options



The other side of the money habits coin is using cash-back apps and credit cards to ensure you get the best bang for your buck. Apps like Ibotta allow you to earn cash back while grocery shopping, while apps like eBates can earn you cash back when shopping online.



Similarly, cash-back reward credit cards that offer you increased rewards for grocery purchases can help you to earn extra money to go toward your grocery bill. The trick is to make sure you don’t increase your spending to receive the cash-back perks.

Change Your Habits to Save

Small tweaks to your habits can help you reduce your grocery bill. Looking at everything from what you eat to how you pay for your food can help you save money.