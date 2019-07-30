MTA partners with tech companies to improve the transit system - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Tuesday, the MTA and Partnership for New York City announced the completion of the Transit Tech Lab, which will allow tech companies to test out innovative products to help improve transit services.

Patrick Foye, Chairman & CEO of the MTA said in a press release that, “We are eager to pilot these mobility technologies over the next year to improve subway and bus service for riders across New York City.”

Around 100 companies participated in the global contest; only six finalists were chosen to test their technologies with the MTA. A press release stated that throughout the course of eight weeks, the finalists worked closely with the MTA to test out the products and ultimately four made the cut. These four will begin pilot programs.

The two companies that will pilot programs for the subway are Axon Vibe and Veovo.

Axon Vibe developed a smartphone app that helps riders plan their trips and lets them know if there have been any disturbances on that line. This app will also provide alternatives routes in case of any issues.

Veovo will measure the number of passengers moving through a station, which helps the MTA improve where more trains and staff need to be.

Besides the subway, two companies have reached the pilot stage for the buses. The two companies that will be tested as pilot programs are: Preteckt and Remix.

Preteckt will help predict system failures for at least 48 hours before the check engine light goes on. This will help the MTA with which buses need to be removed from service and help reduce maintenance time, reduce delays, and other interruptions.

Remix’s software will help develop and assist with the bus network redesign. Their software will also help create easy-to-read maps.

The pilot programs will begin on July 30, 2019.