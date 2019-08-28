Nadal amidst historic chase with Federer, Djokovic at US Open - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

In this Golden Era of men’s tennis, every Grand Slam tournament brings a new opportunity for the “Big Three” to make history.

If No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal can win his fourth US Open title next week, it would be the 19th Grand Slam crown of his career — bringing him within one of Roger Federer’s all-time mark of 20.

Defending US Open champ and No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic is hot on the heels of both Federer and Nadal with 16 major titles.

“I need to keep improving every single day,” Nadal, 33, said after his methodical 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 destruction Tuesday night of Australian John Millman, who took out Federer in the fourth round last year. “Winning with that result [will] allow me more to have a good practice. I hope to be ready for after tomorrow knowing is a tough challenge, Thanasi in the second round.”

Nadal faces Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round Thursday and could get big-hitting American John Isner or 2014 US Open champ Marin Cilic in the fourth round.

Still, the bottom half of the draw opened up significantly for Nadal when four of the top 10 seeds all lost Tuesday: No. 4 Dominic Thiem, who lost to Nadal in the last two French Open finals; No. 8 Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Federer at the Australian Open; No. 9 Karen Khachanov; and No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut.

“If you play bad, you can lose,” Nadal said. “Tsitsipas had a very tough first round. Of course, Karen is a surprise. I think Thiem has been very sick for the last 10 days. I feel very sorry for him.”

One player who could make a run in the bottom half of the draw is mercurial Australian Nick Kyrgios, the No. 28 seed who took out American Stevie Johnson in straight sets late Tuesday.

Kyrgios has all the talent to make a deep run but has never been past the third round at the Open. He could potentially face Nadal in the semifinals.

Djokovic and Federer are on the top half of the draw and could meet in the semifinals in a rematch of their epic five-set Wimbledon final won by Djokovic.

The “Big Three” have won the last 11 Grand Slam titles and 54 of 65 since Wimbledon 2003.

“I think if you ask Roger or Novak or myself what we think about that, we’ll say it’s something very difficult,” said Nadal, who won his 12th French Open title earlier this year. “But here we are. For us, that’s good news.”

Andy Murray, a member of the so-called “Big Four,” is playing this week in a Challenger event in Mallorca, Spain as part of his comeback from hip surgery.

Playing on the Challenger circuit for the first time, Murray beat 115th-ranked Norbert Gombos of Slovakia 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the round of 16.

Nadal, born in Mallorca, offered Murray the use of his boat while the Scot is there.

“I just texted him a couple days ago saying, If you need anything, just let me know,” Nadal said. “You want to go out with the boat or anything, I can help you, just let me know.”

“For us in the academy, is great news that he’s there, of course. I saw the court yesterday where he was playing. full crowded. I think is great for him, great for us.”