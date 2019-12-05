NBA Mock Draft 2020 Warriors Knicks Bulls surprise with picks - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

We are still very early in the 2020 NBA Draft process but Georgia guard Anthony Edwards is starting to solidify himself atop most mocks. The wild card in the top three picks for next June’s draft is Memphis center James Wiseman, who is raw but is drawing many comparisons to Magic big man Nikola Vucevic according to NBA Mock Draft 2020 Warriors Knicks Bulls.

Here is what former NBA agent Matt Babcock recently told the Commercial Appeal about Wiseman and NBA Mock Draft 2020 Warriors Knicks Bulls.

“It’s not like he’s a guy that just has a lot of upside with a lot of polishing to do. He’s ready to play in the NBA right now,” Babcock said of NBA Mock Draft 2020 Warriors Knicks Bulls. “Not that he doesn’t have room for growth. He does … There was a time last year where not everybody was on board with Zion Williamson as being the top over pick. But he just had the rest of the year to solidify himself.”

Wiseman is a better fit with the Golden State Warriors with the first pick, than is Edwards who might get lost in the backcourt shuffle next year when Steph Curry and Klay Thompson return from their respective injuries.

Here is our latest 2020 mock, with a full two rounds on NBA Mock Draft 2020 Warriors Knicks Bulls.

Round 1

Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis

Knicks: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia

Hawks: Jaden McDaniels, SF, Undecided

Cavaliers: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina

Pelicans: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona

Grizzlies: Obi Toppin, SF, Dayton

Wizards: Vernon Carey, PF, Duke

Spurs: Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona

Pistons: Theo Maledon, PG, France

Bulls: LaMelo Ball, PG, USA

Hornets: Ochai Agbaji, SG, Kansas

Kings: Isaiah Steward, PF, Washington

Thunder: Deni Avdija, SF, Israel

Trail Blazers: Bryan Antoine, SG, Villanova

Suns: Aaron Henry, SG, Michigan State

Magic: N’Faly Dante, C, Mali

Timberwolves: Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado

Hawks: Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland

Jazz: Onyeka Okongwu, PF, USC

Rockets: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State

Bucks: Steve Enoch, C, Louisville

Heat: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky

Nets: Killian Hayes, PG, France

Mavericks: Precious Achiuwa, SF, Undecided

Thunder: Arturs Zagars, PG, Latvia

Clippers: CJ Ellebye, SF, Washington State

Raptors: RJ Hampton, PG, Undecided

Celtics: Reggie Perry, PF, Mississippi State

Celtics: Charles Bassey, PF, Western Kentucky

Lakers: Nahziah Carter, SF, Washington

Round 2

Warriors: Jordan Nwora, SF, Louisville

Knicks: Kaleb Wesson, C, Ohio State

Hawks: Ayo Dosunmu, PG, Illinois

Cavaliers: Paul Eboua, SF, Italy

Pelicans: Mamadi Diakite, PF, Virginia

Grizzlies: Markus Howard, PG, Marquette

Wizards: Both Gach, SG, Utah

Spurs: Devon Dotsonm PG, Kansas

Pistons: Lamar Stevens, SF, Penn State

Bulls: Ashton Hagans, PG, Kentucky

Hornets: Paul Reed, PF, DePaul

Kings: Jay Scrubb, SF, Undecided

Thunder: Nick Richards, C, Kentucky

Trail Blazers: Omer Yurtseven, C, Georgetow

Suns: Neemias Queta, C, Utah State

Magic: Chris Smith, UCLA

Timberwolves: TyShon Alexander, PG, Creighton

Nets: Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State

Jazz: Mustapha Heron, SG, St. John’s

Rockets: Markell Johnson, PG, NC State

Pacers: Myles Powell, SG, Seton Hall

Heat: Tre Jones, PG, Duke

76ers: Biram Faye, SF, Senegal

Mavericks: Rob Edwards, SG, Arizona State

Nuggets: Jimma Gatwech, SG, Huntington Prep

Clippers: Tres Tinkle, SF, Oregon State

Raptors: Killian Tillie, PF, Gonzaga

Celtics: Jordan Bowden, SG, Tennessee

Bucks: Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas

Lakers: Austin Wiley, C, Auburn