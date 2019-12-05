NBA Mock Draft 2020 Warriors Knicks Bulls surprise with picks - Metro US

We are still very early in the 2020 NBA Draft process but Georgia guard Anthony Edwards is starting to solidify himself atop most mocks. The wild card in the top three picks for next June’s draft is Memphis center James Wiseman, who is raw but is drawing many comparisons to Magic big man Nikola Vucevic according to NBA Mock Draft 2020 Warriors Knicks Bulls.
Here is what former NBA agent Matt Babcock recently told the Commercial Appeal about Wiseman.
"It's not like he's a guy that just has a lot of upside with a lot of polishing to do. He's ready to play in the NBA right now," Babcock said. "Not that he doesn't have room for growth. He does … There was a time last year where not everybody was on board with Zion Williamson as being the top over pick. But he just had the rest of the year to solidify himself."
Wiseman is a better fit with the Golden State Warriors with the first pick, than is Edwards who might get lost in the backcourt shuffle next year when Steph Curry and Klay Thompson return from their respective injuries.
Here is our latest 2020 mock, with a full two rounds.
Round 1
Warriors: James Wiseman, C, Memphis
Knicks: Anthony Edwards, SG, Georgia
Hawks: Jaden McDaniels, SF, Undecided
Cavaliers: Cole Anthony, PG, North Carolina
Pelicans: Nico Mannion, PG, Arizona
Grizzlies: Obi Toppin, SF, Dayton
Wizards: Vernon Carey, PF, Duke
Spurs: Zeke Nnaji, C, Arizona
Pistons: Theo Maledon, PG, France
Bulls: LaMelo Ball, PG, USA
Hornets: Ochai Agbaji, SG, Kansas
Kings: Isaiah Steward, PF, Washington
Thunder: Deni Avdija, SF, Israel
Trail Blazers: Bryan Antoine, SG, Villanova
Suns: Aaron Henry, SG, Michigan State
Magic: N’Faly Dante, C, Mali
Timberwolves: Tyler Bey, SF, Colorado
Hawks: Jalen Smith, PF, Maryland
Jazz: Onyeka Okongwu, PF, USC
Rockets: Tyrese Haliburton, PG, Iowa State
Bucks: Steve Enoch, C, Louisville
Heat: Tyrese Maxey, SG, Kentucky
Nets: Killian Hayes, PG, France
Mavericks: Precious Achiuwa, SF, Undecided
Thunder: Arturs Zagars, PG, Latvia
Clippers: CJ Ellebye, SF, Washington State
Raptors: RJ Hampton, PG, Undecided
Celtics: Reggie Perry, PF, Mississippi State
Celtics: Charles Bassey, PF, Western Kentucky
Lakers: Nahziah Carter, SF, Washington
Round 2
Warriors: Jordan Nwora, SF, Louisville
Knicks: Kaleb Wesson, C, Ohio State
Hawks: Ayo Dosunmu, PG, Illinois
Cavaliers: Paul Eboua, SF, Italy
Pelicans: Mamadi Diakite, PF, Virginia
Grizzlies: Markus Howard, PG, Marquette
Wizards: Both Gach, SG, Utah
Spurs: Devon Dotsonm PG, Kansas
Pistons: Lamar Stevens, SF, Penn State
Bulls: Ashton Hagans, PG, Kentucky
Hornets: Paul Reed, PF, DePaul
Kings: Jay Scrubb, SF, Undecided
Thunder: Nick Richards, C, Kentucky
Trail Blazers: Omer Yurtseven, C, Georgetow
Suns: Neemias Queta, C, Utah State
Magic: Chris Smith, UCLA
Timberwolves: TyShon Alexander, PG, Creighton
Nets: Cassius Winston, PG, Michigan State
Jazz: Mustapha Heron, SG, St. John’s
Rockets: Markell Johnson, PG, NC State
Pacers: Myles Powell, SG, Seton Hall
Heat: Tre Jones, PG, Duke
76ers: Biram Faye, SF, Senegal
Mavericks: Rob Edwards, SG, Arizona State
Nuggets: Jimma Gatwech, SG, Huntington Prep
Clippers: Tres Tinkle, SF, Oregon State
Raptors: Killian Tillie, PF, Gonzaga
Celtics: Jordan Bowden, SG, Tennessee
Bucks: Udoka Azubuike, C, Kansas
Lakers: Austin Wiley, C, Auburn