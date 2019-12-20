NBA roundup: Bucks get bounce-back win over Lakers - Metro US

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points with 11 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks bounced back from the end of their winning streak in emphatic fashion with a 111-104 victory Thursday over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers.

In a battle of the teams with the best records in the NBA, the Bucks made their statement as George Hill added 21 points and Khris Middleton scored 15. Just one game earlier, the Bucks saw their 18-game winning streak come to an end with a defeat to the Dallas Mavericks.

Anthony Davis scored 36 points with 10 rebounds and LeBron James had a triple-double for the Lakers, who were also returning to the court after the end of their winning streak last time out. James had 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists one game after Los Angeles’ run of 14 consecutive road victories ended Tuesday at Indiana.

The James/Davis duo started slow but combined to go 19 of 44 from the field. James’ first field goal did not come until nearly two minutes into the second quarter. Davis’ first basket came in the final minute of the first quarter.

Houston Rockets 122 – Los Angeles Clippers 117

Russell Westbrook scored a season-high 40 points and had 10 rebounds, and Houston rallied in the second half to defeat host Los Angeles.

James Harden, who entered the contest as the NBA’s leading scorer at 38.9 points per game, added 28 points and 10 assists for the Rockets, who have won eight of their last 11 games. Clint Capela finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and four steals.

Paul George had 34 points and nine rebounds for the Clippers, who lost for only the second time in 16 games at home. Kawhi Leonard had 25 points and nine rebounds, while Montrezl Harrell scored 19 points.

Utah Jazz 111 – Atlanta Hawks 106

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, including a reverse layup that put Utah ahead down the stretch en route to beating host Atlanta. The win was the fourth straight for Utah. Atlanta suffered its sixth straight loss.

Mitchell was 12-for 22 from the field, only one of them a 3-pointer, and added five rebounds and five assists. The Jazz also got 20 points and 13 rebounds from Rudy Gobert. Bojan Bogdanovic added 19 points and nine rebounds and Joe Ingles scored 14.

Atlanta got 30 points from Trae Young, who was playing with a right thigh contusion and went 9-for-28 from the field, but added eight assists. Jabari Parker scored 23 points, 11 in the first period, and had nine rebounds.

San Antonio Spurs 118 – Brooklyn Nets 105

Patty Mills scored a season-high 27 points off the bench and led rallies at the end of the third and fourth quarters as host San Antonio roared from behind to beat Brooklyn.

Mills scored 11 points over the final three minutes of the third quarter to shoot the Spurs into the lead and then nailed a pair of 3-pointers and two free throws in the game’s last 4:08 to allow San Antonio to hold on for the win. He was 7 of 10 from beyond the arc in the game.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 20 points and 10 rebounds in the victory for the Spurs, with Derrick White and Dejounte Murray scoring 13 points each, DeMar DeRozan hitting for 12, and Marco Belinelli contributing 11 points for San Antonio.

