Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt going to trial in custody case

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt return to court next month to resolve the custody issues surrounding their six children.

A trial date in the estranged couple’s custody battle has been set for December 4, according to documents obtained by NBC News.

The documents, which were filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, November 5, state that Pitt, 54, and Jolie, 43, have extended the appointment of Judge John Ouderkirk as a temporary judge through June 30, 2019. Ouderkirk will “hear and determine all pre-trial issues, requests for order and motions,” in addition to presiding over the custody trial, according to the filing.

The divorce



Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years together. The pair, who met on the set of the 2005 movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith, have six children: Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10.

The divorce didn’t become public until July 2017 when Angelina addressed the split in an interview with Vanity Fair.

She revealed that 'things got bad' between the two, adding that "It's just been the hardest time, and we're just kind of coming up for air.”

On the time with her kids after the split, Angelina says she's been trying to "be really good at just being a homemaker and picking up dog poop and cleaning dishes and reading bedtime stories.”

Jolie requested physical custody of the kids, while Pitt asked for joint legal and physical custody. This seemed to be the end of the power couple once known as “Brangelina” and they have been in a public feud ever since.