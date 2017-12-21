Apple finally admits to slowing down your older iPhone

Apple claims they have slowed down the performance of some of their older phones to preserve battery life.

Apple finally admits to intentionally slowing down the performance of older iPhones, causing many people to be forced into upgrading their devices.

Owners of the iPhone 6s have recently noticed their phones shut down unexpectedly, even after having the phone’s battery replaced by Apple’s battery replacement program.

In recent days, owners have taken to Reddit their experiences about their iPhones becoming a lot slower after they upgraded to the latest operating system. One user shared performance tests on Reddit showing that their iPhone 6S slowed down

“I used my brother’s iPhone 6 Plus, and his was faster than mine? This is when I knew something was wrong,” Reddit user TeckFire wrote.

The company has confirmed that they slow down the performance of some iPhones models, but they claim the reason is to “prolong the life” of customers’ phones and prevent them from shutting down unexpectedly.

“Our goal is to deliver the best experience for customers, which includes overall performance and prolonging the life of their devices,” Apple said in an official statement.

“Lithium-ion batteries become less capable of supplying peak current demands when in cold conditions, have a low battery charge or as they age over time, which can result in the device unexpectedly shutting down to protect its electronic components.”

This may explain why your older iPhone may shutoff completely when it is cold outside.

Although Apple claims they have rational reasons for slowing down older devices, diehard Apple fans believe they are being forced into upgrading their phones.

At least one Twitter user says they will never buy an iPhone again after learning Apple slows down phones intentionally. "Since Apple admits they slow down old iPhones I'll admit I probably won't buy a new iPhone," Twitter user Jeff Zenisek wrote.

Some users on Reddit have found a reason to believe that Apple is slowing down other products too, especially laptops. It would be better if Apple sent out some kind of warning or notification to let users know their phone performance will slow down after updating the operating system, but as of now, they don’t.

Marco Arment, an iOS and Web developer believes Apple’s tactic to “prolong” iPhone battery life and not letting the user know, could affect what people think about the company for years to come.

“For years, we’ve reassured people that no, Apple doesn’t secretly slow down their older iPhones to make them buy new ones,” he wrote in a Tweet. “If this must be done, it should be a setting. If it’s on by default, the user should be alerted the first time it happens.”