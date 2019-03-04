PHOTOS: Thousands rally in Brooklyn in support of 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders
The rally was held Saturday at Brooklyn College.
Democratic Presidential candidate US Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at first presidential campaign rally with more than 10000 in attendance at Brooklyn College.
Getty Images
Bernie Sanders, Independent US Senator from Vermont is greeted by supporters as he arrives to kicks-off his campaign for the 2020 U.S. Presidential Elections on a Democratic ticket at a rally at Brooklyn Collage, in Brooklyn, NY on March 2, 2019.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Democratic Presidential candidate US Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at first presidential campaign rally with more than 10000 in attendance at Brooklyn College.
Getty Images
Atmosphere during Democratic Presidential candidate US Senator Bernie Sanders first presidential campaign rally with more than 10000 in attendance at Brooklyn College.
Getty Images
A child holds a sign that reads "Bern Baby Bern" during Bernie Sanders' first presidential campaign rally in Brooklyn.
Getty Images
Supporters of Bernie Sanders hold up signs as the Independent US Senator from Vermont kicks-off his campaign for the 2020 U.S. Presidential Elections on a Democratic ticket at a rally at Brooklyn Collage, in Brooklyn, NY on March 2, 2019.
Getty Images
Bernie Sanders supporters attend his first presidential campaign rally at Brooklyn College on March 02, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York.
Getty Images
Bernie Sanders (I-VT) greets supporters at Brooklyn College on March 02, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Sanders, a staunch liberal and critic of President Donald Trump, is holding his first campaign rally of the 2020 campaign for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination in his home town of Brooklyn, New York.
Getty Images
Bernie Sanders supporters attend his first presidential campaign rally at Brooklyn College on March 02, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York.
Getty Images
Bernie Sanders shakes hands and greets supporters during the rally.
Getty Images
Supporters attend Senator Bernie Sanders launched his 2020 presidential campaign at his alma mater, Brooklyn College, in his hometown Brooklyn, New York, US, on 2 March 2019.
Getty Images
Democratic Presidential candidate US Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at first presidential campaign rally with more than 10000 in attendance at Brooklyn College.
Getty Images
Bernie Sanders, Independent US Senator from Vermont is greeted by supporters as he arrives to kicks-off his campaign for the 2020 U.S. Presidential Elections on a Democratic ticket at a rally at Brooklyn Collage, in Brooklyn, NY on March 2, 2019.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Democratic Presidential candidate US Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at first presidential campaign rally with more than 10000 in attendance at Brooklyn College.
Getty Images
Atmosphere during Democratic Presidential candidate US Senator Bernie Sanders first presidential campaign rally with more than 10000 in attendance at Brooklyn College.
Getty Images
A child holds a sign that reads "Bern Baby Bern" during Bernie Sanders' first presidential campaign rally in Brooklyn.
Getty Images
Supporters of Bernie Sanders hold up signs as the Independent US Senator from Vermont kicks-off his campaign for the 2020 U.S. Presidential Elections on a Democratic ticket at a rally at Brooklyn Collage, in Brooklyn, NY on March 2, 2019.
Getty Images
Bernie Sanders supporters attend his first presidential campaign rally at Brooklyn College on March 02, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York.
Getty Images
Bernie Sanders (I-VT) greets supporters at Brooklyn College on March 02, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Sanders, a staunch liberal and critic of President Donald Trump, is holding his first campaign rally of the 2020 campaign for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination in his home town of Brooklyn, New York.
Getty Images
Bernie Sanders supporters attend his first presidential campaign rally at Brooklyn College on March 02, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York.
Getty Images
Bernie Sanders shakes hands and greets supporters during the rally.
Getty Images
Supporters attend Senator Bernie Sanders launched his 2020 presidential campaign at his alma mater, Brooklyn College, in his hometown Brooklyn, New York, US, on 2 March 2019.
Getty Images
On Saturday, thousands of people gathered on the campus of Brooklyn College for a rally in support of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
Click through the gallery to see photos from Sen. Bernie Sanders first 2020 presidential campaign rally.