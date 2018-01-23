Home
 
Bill Cosby performs for first time since 2015, Twitter responds

It seems as though he still has a fan base after all.
By
Sam Brodsky
 Published : January 23, 2018
Bill Cosby Performs in Philly
Bill Cosby at LaRosa Jazz Club on January 22, 2018 Photo: Getty Images

Bill Cosby made a surprise performance at LaRose Jazz Club in Philly Monday night, and it was his first stand-up gig since 2015 when his career drew to a rocky halt because of sexual assault allegations.

The show came ahead of an April retrial where Cosby faces three counts of aggravated indecent assault for allegedly drugging and molesting Temple University administrator Andrea Constand in 2004.

It was originally scheduled for Nov. 6 after a June trial resulted in a hung jury (read: they couldn’t agree on a verdict). In August, however, a Montgomery County judge agreed to delay the retrial until this spring.

Cosby has been facing sexual assault accusations from women since the 1960’s. The Washington Post reports that as of 2016, accusers totaled at 58. He has denied these claims, implying to CNN that he believes some of it has to do with racism.

In a 2015 interview with ABC — after he gave an interesting ramble of a response when asked about the dozens of women who came forward that year — he said he wanted to get back to the entertainment industry.

"This is a great moment for me," Cosby said Monday night, stating after his performance that he came "to enjoy being with my friends and the musicians and the people" who showed.

The former Dr. Huxtable of "The Cosby Show" didn’t address any of the allegations or the retrial during his set Monday night. Reports say that he joked about his blindness and told childhood anecdotes.

Cosby also played the drums with the Tony Williams Jazz Quartet.

One NPR journalist claims he asked Cosby if he’s prepared for the trial in April, to which the actor/comedian "said nothing stonefaced."

When Cosby announced on Facebook that he would be doing stand-up just a few hours before the event, the comments featured support from fans.

"I think this is great," one woman wrote. "Don’t let people take your joy, keep on living."

Another wrote, "Will this be filmed and played on Netflix? I hope so. Would love to see the great Bill Cosby again. The funniest man ever!"

Others commented saying they wished they lived closer so they could attend.

One man pointed out the support Cosby seemed to receive: "Bill, if you didn't harm anyone, it is beautiful that so many people have stayed loyal to you through the storm," adding, "If you did hurt anyone, you are hurting all of these people who are still your fans by lying to them."

The response on Twitter appeared to be skewed in the opposite direction (though it's fair to argue that most of the people who viewed the Facebook announcement were fans, since they had to have liked his page to get notifications from it in the first place). 

One Twitter user said she’d pass on the performance, asking, "Did he 'stand up' and admit guilt?"

Another told Cosby to let go of his dreams of making a comeback, calling him a "dirty old man."

FOX tweeted that one woman showed up to the jazz club to protest.

"If you gave me front row seats to see Bill Cosby I’d burn them," author Terry McMillan said.

Another user took a shot at him:

Others tweeted quotes from Cosby (either to support him or to make a point — we're not sure which). One read, "People can be more forgiving than you can imagine. But you have to forgive yourself. Let go of what’s bitter and move on."

Another read, "I don't know the key to success, but the key to failure is trying to please everybody."

Vulture reported that during the show, Cosby brought the bassist’s 11-year-old son on stage and asked if he knew who he was.

The boy responded, "You used to be a comedian."

 
Tags:Bill CosbyPhiladelphia
 
