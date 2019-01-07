News

Twitter reacts after Cyntoia Brown is granted clemency

Brown also released a full statement after learning she will be released from prison this year.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : January 07, 2019 Updated : January 07, 2019
Cyntoia Brown mugshots

Reuters

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam granted full clemency to Cyntoia Brown on Monday, making her eligible for release from prison this year in August.

Brown released a full statement to her attorneys Monday after learning Governor Haslam granted her clemency.  Shortly after Governor Haslam granted her executive clemency, Twitter reacted.

Related Articles

Cyntoia Brown official statement

“Thank you, Governor Haslam, for your act of mercy in giving me a second chance. I will do everything I can to justify your faith in me.

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

I want to thank those at the Tennessee Department of Corrections who saw something in me worth salvaging, especially Ms. Connie Seabrooks for allowing me to participate in the Lipscomb LIFE Program. It changed my life. I am also grateful to those at the Tennessee Department of Corrections who will work with me over the next several months to help me in the transition from prison to the free world.

 

Thank you to Dr. Richard Goode and Dr. Kate Watkins and all of you at Lipscomb University for opening up a whole new world for me. I have one course left to finish my Bachelor’s degree, which I will complete in May 2019.

I am thankful for all the support, prayers, and encouragement I have received. We truly serve a God of second chances and new beginnings. The Lord has held my hand this whole time and I would have never made it without Him. Let today be a testament to His Saving Grace.

Thank you to my family for being a backbone these past 14 years.

I am thankful to my lawyers and their staffs, and all the others who, for the last decade have freely given of their time and expertise to help me get to this day.

I love all of you and will be forever grateful.

With God’s help, I am committed to live the rest of my life helping others, especially young people.

My hope is to help other young girls avoid ending up where I have been.

Thank you.”

According to WKRN, Governor Haslam made his decision to grant Cyntoia Brown clemency comes after “careful consideration of what is a tragic and complex case.”

Brown was sentenced to life in prison for killing 43-year-old Johnny Allen in 2004. Brown, was 16 at the time and was reportedly living with her 24-year-old boyfriend, who forced her into prostitution and raped her. Brown, a victim of child sex trafficking, shot and killed  Allen at his home when he solicited her for sex.

Twitter reacts to Cyntoia Brown’s clemency

Shortly after Governor Haslam granted clemency to Cyntoia Brown Twitter responded. 

Full letter from Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam

When will Cyntoia Brown be released from prison?

Cyntoia Brown will be released from prison on August 7  after serving 15 years in prison. According to WKRN, she will be released on parole, which means she cannot violate any state or federal laws. According to reports, her parole term lasts for 10 years and will end on August 7, 2029. 

 

Tags:
Cyntoia Brownsocial media
 
Latest From ...
 
Latest News
 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries