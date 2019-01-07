Twitter reacts after Cyntoia Brown is granted clemency

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam granted full clemency to Cyntoia Brown on Monday, making her eligible for release from prison this year in August.

Brown released a full statement to her attorneys Monday after learning Governor Haslam granted her clemency. Shortly after Governor Haslam granted her executive clemency, Twitter reacted.

Cyntoia Brown official statement

According to WKRN, Governor Haslam made his decision to grant Cyntoia Brown clemency comes after “careful consideration of what is a tragic and complex case.”

Brown was sentenced to life in prison for killing 43-year-old Johnny Allen in 2004. Brown, was 16 at the time and was reportedly living with her 24-year-old boyfriend, who forced her into prostitution and raped her. Brown, a victim of child sex trafficking, shot and killed Allen at his home when he solicited her for sex.

Twitter reacts to Cyntoia Brown’s clemency

Shortly after Governor Haslam granted clemency to Cyntoia Brown Twitter responded.

👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Thank you Governor Haslam 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/rAiru84fgn — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 7, 2019

The smile of #CyntoiaBrown after hearing she’s been granted clemency is especially beautiful after watching the horror docuseries of #RKelly.🙏🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/A51ae8K15R — Brittany Ireland🍀 (@britttireland) January 7, 2019

Yes!!! Cyntoia Brown is granted full clemency!! Thank you, Governor Haslam! Thank you! https://t.co/4rJUH5Wiwd — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 7, 2019

Full letter from Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam

“Thank you, Governor Haslam, for your act of mercy in giving me a second chance. I will do everything I can to justify your faith in me." -Cyntoia Brown https://t.co/9DSNr8Pol2 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 7, 2019

On 7 August 2019, Cyntoia Brown gets her freedom.



Finally.



People's activism matters.



People's activism saves lives.



🙌🏾👏🏿🙏🏽 — Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) January 7, 2019

JUSTICE SERVED! Thank you all for your hard work and dedication to this cause. Because of you, Gov. Haslam did the right thing.



As we move forward, let's continue to support Cyntoia Brown in her new life and continue to advocate for everyone https://t.co/a8UwzNXvMv — Mary Mancini (@marymancini) January 7, 2019

Shoutout to Republican billionaire Bill Haslam, governor of Tennessee, for knowing the difference between right and wrong. Perhaps other GOP lawmakers will follow his lead. #CyntoiaBrown — Jeremy Pond (@JeremyPond) January 7, 2019

Republican Governor of Tennessee Bill Haslam has granted clemency to Cyntoia Brown. She was a trafficking victim sentenced to life for killing a man who paid to have sex with her when she was 16. She was the real victim. Glad to see this wrong made right. https://t.co/cZP9ihjYvB — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 7, 2019

When will Cyntoia Brown be released from prison?

Cyntoia Brown will be released from prison on August 7 after serving 15 years in prison. According to WKRN, she will be released on parole, which means she cannot violate any state or federal laws. According to reports, her parole term lasts for 10 years and will end on August 7, 2029.