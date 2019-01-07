Twitter reacts after Cyntoia Brown is granted clemency
Brown also released a full statement after learning she will be released from prison this year.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : January 07, 2019 Updated : January 07, 2019
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam granted full clemency to Cyntoia Brown on Monday, making her eligible for release from prison this year in August.
Brown released a full statement to her attorneys Monday after learning Governor Haslam granted her clemency. Shortly after Governor Haslam granted her executive clemency, Twitter reacted.
“Thank you, Governor Haslam, for your act of mercy in giving me a second chance. I will do everything I can to justify your faith in me.
I want to thank those at the Tennessee Department of Corrections who saw something in me worth salvaging, especially Ms. Connie Seabrooks for allowing me to participate in the Lipscomb LIFE Program. It changed my life. I am also grateful to those at the Tennessee Department of Corrections who will work with me over the next several months to help me in the transition from prison to the free world.
Thank you to Dr. Richard Goode and Dr. Kate Watkins and all of you at Lipscomb University for opening up a whole new world for me. I have one course left to finish my Bachelor’s degree, which I will complete in May 2019.
I am thankful for all the support, prayers, and encouragement I have received. We truly serve a God of second chances and new beginnings. The Lord has held my hand this whole time and I would have never made it without Him. Let today be a testament to His Saving Grace.
Thank you to my family for being a backbone these past 14 years.
I am thankful to my lawyers and their staffs, and all the others who, for the last decade have freely given of their time and expertise to help me get to this day.
I love all of you and will be forever grateful.
With God’s help, I am committed to live the rest of my life helping others, especially young people.
My hope is to help other young girls avoid ending up where I have been.
Thank you.”
According to WKRN, Governor Haslam made his decision to grant Cyntoia Brown clemency comes after “careful consideration of what is a tragic and complex case.”
Brown was sentenced to life in prison for killing 43-year-old Johnny Allen in 2004. Brown, was 16 at the time and was reportedly living with her 24-year-old boyfriend, who forced her into prostitution and raped her. Brown, a victim of child sex trafficking, shot and killed Allen at his home when he solicited her for sex.
Shortly after Governor Haslam granted clemency to Cyntoia Brown Twitter responded.
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Thank you Governor Haslam 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/rAiru84fgn— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 7, 2019
The smile of #CyntoiaBrown after hearing she’s been granted clemency is especially beautiful after watching the horror docuseries of #RKelly.🙏🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/A51ae8K15R— Brittany Ireland🍀 (@britttireland) January 7, 2019
Yes!!! Cyntoia Brown is granted full clemency!! Thank you, Governor Haslam! Thank you! https://t.co/4rJUH5Wiwd— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 7, 2019
THANK YOU Governor @BillHaslam!!!! https://t.co/Qmt4vFSXvC— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) January 7, 2019
Letter from Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam granting clemency to #CyntoiaBrown. #RolandMartinUnfiltered pic.twitter.com/6SURLvxepY— rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 7, 2019
“Thank you, Governor Haslam, for your act of mercy in giving me a second chance. I will do everything I can to justify your faith in me." -Cyntoia Brown https://t.co/9DSNr8Pol2— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 7, 2019
On 7 August 2019, Cyntoia Brown gets her freedom.— Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) January 7, 2019
Finally.
Finally.
People's activism matters.
People's activism saves lives.
🙌🏾👏🏿🙏🏽
JUSTICE SERVED! Thank you all for your hard work and dedication to this cause. Because of you, Gov. Haslam did the right thing.— Mary Mancini (@marymancini) January 7, 2019
As we move forward, let's continue to support Cyntoia Brown in her new life and continue to advocate for everyone https://t.co/a8UwzNXvMv
Shoutout to Republican billionaire Bill Haslam, governor of Tennessee, for knowing the difference between right and wrong. Perhaps other GOP lawmakers will follow his lead. #CyntoiaBrown— Jeremy Pond (@JeremyPond) January 7, 2019
Republican Governor of Tennessee Bill Haslam has granted clemency to Cyntoia Brown. She was a trafficking victim sentenced to life for killing a man who paid to have sex with her when she was 16. She was the real victim. Glad to see this wrong made right. https://t.co/cZP9ihjYvB— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 7, 2019
Cyntoia Brown will be released from prison on August 7 after serving 15 years in prison. According to WKRN, she will be released on parole, which means she cannot violate any state or federal laws. According to reports, her parole term lasts for 10 years and will end on August 7, 2029.