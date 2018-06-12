Why was Dennis Rodman crying during his CNN interview with Chris Cuomo?

ennis Rodman speaks to the press from the Regent hotel following the US-North Korea summit in Singapore on June 12, 2018. Credit: Getty Images

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman became emotional during a bizarre CNN interview that aired Monday evening.

During the interview, the NBA hall-of-fame player arrived in Singapore ahead of the historic meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. Rodman did an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo and shared his experience from his first trip to North Korea. During the interview, the former NBA star wore a red "Make America Great Again" cap, oversized sunglasses and a black T-shirt promoting the marijuana cryptocurrency company PotCoin.

Rodman is one of the only Americans to have visited North Korea several times and has spent time with the North Korean leader. During the emotional interview, the former NBA star talked about his relationship with Kim Jong-Un and how the North Korean dictator described him as "a good friend."

Why did Dennis Rodman cry on CNN?

We all know Dennis Rodman is known to get very emotional about what he cares about. It appears that Rodman believes the meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong-Un were a result of his efforts to bring the two nations together but he doesn't want to take credit for it. Rodman claims he did predict that one day the two nations would meet and that day has finally come.

"I said to everybody, the door will open," Rodman said, his voice cracking with emotion. "It’s amazing, it’s amazing, it’s amazing."

He was also expressed deep emotion when he described what it was like when he returned home from his first visit to North Korea. The former NBA star mentions he was criticized for visiting North Korea, befriending Kim Jong-Un and hoping for peace. Despite all the death threats, he continued to believe that one day the two nations would meet.

"When I said those things, when I went back home, I got so many death threats, and I believed in North Korea, and I couldn’t go home, I couldn’t even go home. I had to hide out for 30 days, but I kept my head high, and I knew things were going to change," Rodman said.

Dennis Rodman CNN Interview (FULL)

The former NBA star claims that when he first visited North Korea he wasn’t aware of what his trip meant for relations between the United States and North Korea. Rodman tells Cuomo that he thought he was just going to play basketball for a "charity event," and didn’t know he was going to develop an affinity for North Korea, the people and Kim Jong-Un.

During the interview, he said it wasn’t about the money or the attention and says he doesn’t want to take credit for bringing the two leaders together.