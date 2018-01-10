Diet Coke gets a massive makeover

On Wednesday, as part of an initiative to rejuvenate the brand, Coca-Cola debuted four new flavors of Diet Coke and new packaging to hit shelves this month.

The re-vamp (or facelift, if you will) took two years to complete and was "fueled by consumer research pointing to younger Americans’ affinity for big, yet refreshing and great-tasting, flavors," according to a statement on the company website.

Cans are still 12 oz. and silver but now feature a single stripe of color — a vertical band referred to by the design team as the "High Line." These bands represent the new flavors: Ginger Lime, Feisty Cherry, Zesty Blood Orange and Twisted Mango.

These bubbly newbies will be sold as "on-the-go singles and in eight-packs." The original beverage, the company notes, will also continue to be offered in packages such as standard 12-oz. cans, mini cans and glass bottles.

The company assures fans that "Diet Coke is not being reformulated" and continues to be available nationwide.

"This visual evolution elevates the brand to a more contemporary space, while still using its foundation to recognize core brand visual assets," Vice President of Coca-Cola Global Design James Sommerville said in a statement on the company website.

Coca-Cola North America’s group director for Diet Coke, Rafael Acevedo, said that, like it’s new fave of Millennial fans "who are always looking to try new things," the shift is focused on a presenting a more "relatable" and "authentic" version of the original launched in 1982.

After Coke Zero’s makeover to Coke Zero Sugar in August 2017, sales reportedly doubled from earlier that year, according to Washington Post.

Meanwhile, Diet Coke's sales dropped 1.9 percent in 2016 and continue to slump, reported Business Insider, which refers to the drink as "the weakest link in the company’s cola lineup."

Coca-Cola, as it seems, is aiming for the same success that resulted from the Coke Zero revamp.

"Throughout this relaunch journey, we wanted to be bold, think differently and be innovative in our approach," Acevedo said. "And most importantly, we wanted to stay true to the essence of Diet Coke while recasting the brand for a new generation."

"Because," as the company writes, "every good icon knows that evolution is everything."