Trump supporters, meet Donald Daters, the new app hoping to 'Make America Date Again'

Since inauguration day, several reports have documented the sad sexual plight of Trump administration staffers: They can't get laid in D.C., seemingly because no one's interested in a Trump loyalist.

Now civilians are apparently having the same problem.

Because necessity breeds invention — and perhaps nowhere more than in online dating — a new matchmaking app has arrived for the MAGA crowd: Donald Daters.

"For many young Trump supporters, liberal intolerance has made meeting and dating nearly impossible," said Emily Moreno, CEO of Donald Daters, in a statement. "Support for the president has become a dealbreaker instead of an icebreaker. That's why we created a new platform for Trump supporters to meet people without being afraid of talking politics."

The app is similar to The League, in that users are sent a limited number of potential matches daily, which they can then swipe toward love or oblivion.

Other Trump-themed dating sites have surfaced since the election, although they didn't lead with their pariah status quite as hard as Donald Daters.

Still, they've had their challenges.

The site Trump.dating got a load of bad press for using the slogan "Deport liberals from your love life," allowing users to choose the option "unhappily married," not allowing LGBT matches, and including offensive ethnicity options, such as "Eskimo." Additionally, its homepage model was revealed to be a sex offender with a 1995 conviction for taking indecent liberties with a child.

Another site, TrumpSingles.com, was "riddled with accounts that used cartoons or stock images as profile photos," Business Insider reported in February.

Donald Daters may or may not make it. It's difficult to quantify the potential audience for politically themed dating sites. According to a 2017 Tinder study, 71 percent of respondents said that differing politics was their No. 1 dealbreaker. At the same time, Plenty of Fish reported that fewer than 1 percent of users had words like "Trump," "Republican" or "Democrat" in their profiles.