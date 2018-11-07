El Chapo goes from drugs to hugs

El Chapo, the Mexican drug lord, is seeking court permission to hug his former wife before the start of opening statements in his trafficking trial next week.

Ever since he was shipped to a US jail in January 2017, he’s been in solitary confinement and unable to touch anyone. He has now asked Brooklyn Federal Judge Brian Cogan if he can share an “embrace” with his current wife Emma Coronel Aispuro, before the opening statements in his drug trafficking case next week.

“The only human contact Mr. Guzmán has had since his extradition has been with the jail personnel when putting and removing his shackles, and a quick handshake from his attorneys when he goes to court,” the request says. “There is no danger that he would try to escape.”

"A humanitarian gesture”

His attorneys cast it as a “humanitarian gesture” for the alleged drug trafficker and murderer who was permitted no contact with his wife during nearly two years in solitary confinement.

They state that his lack of human contact has left El Chapo’s sanity in tatters, and a continued dearth of contact could leave him unable to aid in his own defense during the long trial.

“Permission to allow Mr. Guzmán to give a momentary greeting with his wife, such as an embrace with the railing between them, would not pose a threat to security,” the letter reads. “This would not facilitate any criminal activity. It is not reasonable to infer that a momentary greeting, done under the eye of the U.S. Marshals would present a risk of Mr. Guzmân escaping court or even passing messages to his wife.”

The request also notes that Guzman, 61, has been respectful with everyone on his team and while in lock-up.

Cogan has yet to rule on the request.

He may be the world's most notorious drug lord, but even El Chapo apparently needs a little bit of tenderness.