What you need to know about Mark Judge's ex-girlfriend, Elizabeth Rasor

In the sexual-assault allegations Christine Blasey Ford has made against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, a key figure is Mark Judge, who Ford alleges was an eyewitness to her assault. Judge — a freelance writer who has only commented sporadically about the accusations against Kavanaugh through a lawyer — has indicated that he will speak with the FBI during their one-week reopening of Kavanaugh's background check. A name that might surface is Elizabeth Rasor, who might be interviewed herself.

Who is Elizabeth Rasor?

Elizabeth Rasor is Mark Judge's ex-girlfriend; she dated Judge for three years during college. Rasor said that during that time, Judge told her that he and other boys took turns having sex with a drunken girl in high school. Although Judge regretted the incident, he believed it was consensual, Rasor told The New Yorker.

Rasor's attorney sent a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee saying she would be willing to speak with the FBI or authorities about what Judge told her.

Rasor said that she's speaking out now to rebut Judge's recent claims that “‘no horseplay’ took place at Georgetown Prep with women."

If Rasor is allowed to speak with the FBI, it could be important because her account would corroborate part of Ford's allegations and those of a third accuser, Julie Swetnick, who stepped forward last Wednesday.

Ford alleges that during an informal house party in the '80s, Georgetown Prep classmates Kavanaugh and Judge pushed her into a bedroom, where Kavanaugh held her down on a bed, tried to remove her clothes and put his hand over her mouth to silence her screams. Judge alternated between egging Kavanaugh on and telling him to stop, Ford says, and when he jumped on the bed, she fell off and was able to escape.

Swetnick says she attended house parties around the same time where Kavanaugh and Judge were attendees; she said she saw boys lining up to have sex with girls who were inebriated. Swetnick alleges that she was gang-raped at one of these parties, and Kavanaugh and Judge were "present." Judge has denied Swetnick and Rasor's allegations.