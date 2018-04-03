Here’s how to play ‘Where’s Waldo’ game on Google Maps

For this week, you can test your eye by trying to find Waldo on Google Maps.

Last month, month Google let users navigate Google Maps using Mario Kart to honor Mario Day, which was on March 10. Now, you can open up Google Maps and find Waldo from the popular puzzle book Where’s Waldo.

Google announced the Google Maps game just in time for April Fools day and is available all this week. We’re going to show you how you can play Where’s Waldo in Google Maps.

Unlike the Mario Kart Google Maps feature last month, you don’t need to travel anywhere to watch Mario cruise the map on your app. You simply launch the game when you open Google Maps and begin playing.

Waldo and his friends just left Google in California for an awesome adventure.



Can you spot them with Google Maps?

When you find him, don’t forget to let us know with #WaldoMaps! https://t.co/jIFTOOgrUm pic.twitter.com/bparGZOWw4 — Google Maps (@googlemaps) March 31, 2018

How to find Waldo on Google Maps

According to Google, the first thing you want to do is update your app on your mobile device. The game is also available on the desktop when you visit google.com/maps. When you visit the site, look you’ll notice Waldo waving at you from the side of your screen. Press play and begin your adventure.

If you use Google Assistant on your phone, Chromebook or Google Home device, you can start the game by saying “Hey Google, Where’s Waldo?”

Although the game can be played on your mobile device, it seems to be easier to play on your desktop because of the larger screen.

To begin playing, you just need to find Waldo wearing his red and white striped outfit in a sea of other characters. Aside from Waldo, you also have to find his pals and fellow travelers Wenda, Woof, Wizard Whitebeard and Odlaw.

The Where’s Waldo Google Maps game lets you earn “wonderful and wacky badges” on your journey trying to find Waldo and his buddies on the map. You’ll be able to explore places such as the Andes Mountains, Buñol, Spain and South Korea on Google Maps to find Waldo.

Google encourages users to take a screenshot and share it with @GoogleMaps on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #WaldoMaps.

How long will Where’s Waldo be available on Google Maps?

According to Google, they released the Where’s Waldo Google Maps for April Fool’s Day and said it will be available for the entire week.

So, if you’re looking play a fun puzzle game that will take you back to the 1990s, launch Google Maps, and get out there and find Waldo.