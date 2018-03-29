Home
 
Fox host burned from Parkland survivor: 'Coming from a 14-year-old, please grow up'

Laura Ingraham targeted David Hogg on Wednesday and lost advertisers for it.
By
Sam Brodsky
 Published : March 29, 2018 | Updated : March 29, 2018
Laura Ingraham Loses Advertisers
Photo: Reuters

Parkland survivor David Hogg, a key face for the Never Again movement, has been the target of conspiracy theories that he’s a "crisis actor." Yesterday, he also fell target to scrutiny from Fox host Laura Ingraham after she claims he "whined" about getting college rejections.

Lauren, Hogg’s sister and also a Parkland survivor, came to his defense.

"How low are your ratings @IngrahamAngle that you have to start attacking my brother’s grades to get attention?" Lauren tweeted. "If you ask me, he is more articulate than you and has far better character. Man, that’s real low even for you."

And here’s the kicker: "Coming from a 14 year old, please grow up."

She also called on First Lady Melania Trump:

"It’s been kind of annoying having to deal with that," Hogg, who has a 4.2 GPA, told TMZ of the four colleges that denied his application, adding, "we’re changing the world," so it’s been hard to focus on those rejection letters.

In fact, he wasn’t whining, per say. He seemed to be a pretty good sport about it.

Hogg told TMZ that he wasn’t surprised about the rejections because "there are a lot of amazing people who don’t get into college — not only that do things like I do, but because their voices aren’t heard in the tsunami of people that apply every year."

After his sister’s tweets, Hogg called on Ingraham's advertisers (which he compiled a list of) to boycott her show. 

New York Daily News reported that Rachael Ray’s Nutrish is pulling their ads because, as a spokesperson said, "the comments she has made are not consistent with how we feel people should be treated." At least two more companies, TripAdvisor and Wayfair, were soon to follow.

Laura Ingraham apologizes

Ingraham took to Twitter this afternoon with an apology.

"Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —[including] @DavidHogg111," she wrote. "On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland."

"For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how 'poised' he was given the tragedy," she continued. "As always, he’s welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion."

Hogg responded to the apology, accusing Ingraham of only issuing it to prevent more advertisers from pulling the plug:

His sister had a response of her own:

"Please just be a real journalist," Lauren wrote. "Focus on the important stories and use your platform to help people not hurt them."

 
