Attention: You can get free guac at Chipotle on Tuesday

Free guac at Chipotle.

Did that get your attention? Probably, because as we all know, "guac is extra" at the burrito chain — except when it’s not. On Tuesday, July 31, you can get free guac at Chipotle in honor of National Avocado Day.

Yeah, it seems like there’s now a special day for everything, but this is one celebration we can get behind. Why? Well, avocados are amazing — and free guac at Chipotle is even more amazing.

How to get free guac at Chipotle

"Our fresh, homemade guacamole has a massive fan following," Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle, said in a statement. "We want to show our love for the avocado and reward our customers' guac obsession."

But you do have to jump through a couple of hoops before you can get your free guac at Chipotle.

First, you have to order through the Chipotle app or website — no in-store orders get guac for free. To claim your free guac at Chipotle, simply add it as a side item, an add-on ingredient or in an order of chips and guacamole. Add the code AVOCADO at checkout and it’ll be free.

Other food deals for National Avocado Day

Not into the idea of free guac at Chipotle? No problem: There are a few other restaurants offering food deals in honor of National Avocado Day.

The fast-casual chain honeygrow + minigrow is offering free avocado as an add-on topping for their stir-fries and salads at 31 locations. To redeem, you have to use the mobile app or this QR code.

Freebirds, the fast-casual chain known for its build-your-own burritos, is also giving away free guacamole at its 73 locations around the United States. But bring your appetite: The free guac deal is only good with the purchase of a Monster-sized (or larger) burrito.