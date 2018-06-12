What is Ivanka Trump's net worth?

She and her husband Jared Kushner earned at least $82 million together in 2017.

The net worth of Ivanka Trump has increased this year after it was reported that she and her husband Jared Kushner made at least $82 million in 2017.

Although she is an unpaid White House advisor to the president, Ivanka Trump’s net worth has several sources of income including real estate ventures, a $300,000 advance for her book called “Women Who Work,” and approximately $5 million from a trust called Ivanka M. Trump Business Trust.

Ivanka Trump’s net worth has also increased because of the combined investments, real estate deals, and trusts made together with her husband Jared Kushner. CNN reports the couple made at least $82 million in 2017.

According to The Washington Times, Ms. Trump earned $3.9 million alone from her stake in the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. and also earned $5 million from her personal brand.

Ivanka Trump net worth 2018

It becomes difficult to calculate the net worth of Ivanka Trump because of her investments and other business interest. McClatchy estimates that Ms. Trump will make more than $1.5 million per year from three Trump businesses alone.

According to CNN, Ivanka has made at least $12 million in 2017.

The New York Times estimates the net worth of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner together is around $811 million. Popular celebrity sites list Ivanka Trump's net worth at $300 million, but that figure could be inaccurate because of the many business ventures she has alone and together with her husband.

If you factor in all the earnings from her stock portfolio, real estate projects booking fees for keynote appearances and sales made from her brand, the net worth of Ivanka Trump is likely to be more than $300 million.