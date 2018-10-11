Kanye met Trump for lunch and Twitter reacted, as one would expect

Kanye West stopped by Washington D.C Thursday for a White House lunch meeting with a President Donald Trump and former NFL pro Jim Brown, and the rendezvous was every bit as lively as one would imagine. Needless to say, Twitter reacted accordingly, especially when Kanye whipped out his phone and entered his cell phone password on live television (spoiler: it's 00000)

As one of Trumps most famous supporters, Kanye sat down with the president, wearing the famous red Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat, and confidently dominated the conversation with subjects like social policy, mental health, endorsement deals and his support for President Trump.

“I tell you what, that was pretty impressive,” Trump said during the lunch and he also described Kanye as a “smart cookie.”

But Kanye might want to change his password after the highly publicized meeting.

Remember when Kanye told the story of his cousin stealing his laptop and we all wondered how he got into it without the password



"This is exactly why using passwords is dangerous. While simple passwords allow easy login they are also easy to steal and easy to guess. While this is a bad security practice, it is surprisingly commonplace,” Aman Khanna, VP of Products, told Metro.

“Even if there is no one peeking over your shoulder, a sophisticated hacker can successfully obtain your password through brute force guessing, phishing or keylogging," Khanna said.

Twitter reacts to Kanye West and his Trump White House lunch meeting

"We get it, Kanye - you love giant asses." - @JohnFugelsang

"I have to delete Kanye’s music off my phone" - @_SheaySheay

"Kanye really became a Kardashian" - @Queen_Soul101

After seeing Kanye’s iPhone passcode, let’s all just be grateful he’s not there offering national security advice 🙏🏽⭕️⭕️⭕️⭕️ - @LaurenSivan

"FUN FACT: Kanye West's iPhone password is "000000", while Trump's remains "COVFEFE." - @TeaPainUSA