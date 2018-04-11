How to live stream the Boston Marathon

Monday, April 16 marks the 122nd Boston Marathon, and tens of thousands are expected to partake, whether they’re running the whole 26.2 miles, completing it by wheelchair or walking it — like the three-time paralyzed Tom Smith of Swampscott, Massachusetts (you'll definitely want to read up on him). It also marks five years since the 2013 bombing that took three lives and injured hundreds. And if you can't be there in person, you can watch a Boston Marathon live stream to get in on all the action.

Security efforts are strong this year — 8,000 public safety personnel will be stationed along the course — and as always, law enforcement wants spectators to abide by certain guidelines.

The 30,000 odd marathoners — and a sea of eager cheerleaders — are ready to showcase Boston pride from Start to Finish Line.

Boston Marathon live stream info

On race day, CBSBoston.com (the site for WBZ-TV) will be airing a Boston Marathon live stream starting at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The site noted that if your Internet Service Provider or company computer servers are outside of the New England region, "you may not be able to see the Elite Race" coverage from 9:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. ET because the "New England border is where our online streaming rights end for this portion of the race". There will also be a camera shooting live coverage from the Boston Marathon Finish Line.

Click here to access the CBS Boston live stream from your desktop or cellphone.

If you’re outside of New England (or just want another place to stream all the good stuff), it appears that you can watch a Boston Marathon live stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app starting at 8:30 a.m. ET, according to the network.

Plus, with a subscription to NBC Sports Gold "Track and Field Pass," you can stream the Boston Marathon commercial-free.

More on how to watch the Boston Marathon

If you want to watch race coverage on TV, it will be broadcast nationally on NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) from 8:30 a.m. ET to 1:00 p.m. ET.

Live local coverage will be available on CBS Boston's WBZ-TV from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET (race coverage will start at 9:00 a.m. ET). Check out more (i.e. replays and pre-race shows) on the Boston Marathon website.

Happy Marathon Monday!