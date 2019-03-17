19th anniversary of the Gardner Museum heist Monday

Monday marks the anniversary of perhaps the greatest art heist in American history.

On March 18, 1990, thieves dressed as cops broke into the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and made off with 13 works of art valued at about $500m. Authorities are still stumped as to who-done-it.

The Museum is offering a reward of $10 million for information leading directly to the recovery of all 13 works in good condition. A separate reward of $100,000 is being offered for the return of the Napoleonic eagle finial.

The pieces include ‘The Concert’ which is one of only 34 known pieces by Johannes Vermeer. It is estimated to be the most valuable of the stolen art.

Other paintings include ‘A Lady and Gentleman in Black,’ ‘Christ in the Storm of the Sea of Galilee,’ ‘Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man,’ by Rembrandt among other famous paintings and two artifacts. ‘Christ in the Storm of the Sea of Galilee’ is the only known seascape painting from Rembrandt.