2018 Red Sox World Series parade date, route

Cue the duck boats, because Boston is ready to celebrate with another Red Sox World Series parade.

The Boston Red Sox are World Series champions once again after winning Game Five on Sunday night against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Now, the only concern fans have is when they can take to the streets to commemorate the win.

When is the 2018 Red Sox World Series parade?

The Red Sox World Series victory parade is set for Wednesday, October 31, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced on Monday.

“We all know Boston’s the greatest city in the world,” Kennedy, a Brookline native, told WBZ after the 5-1 game win. “[Mayor Marty Walsh and I], we both feel like we’re really lucky guys to be from Boston and to be a part of this city, this community. It’s such a special place and we’re happy for the fans."

The Red Sox championship parade is set to start at 11 a.m. on Halloween morning, Walsh said.

If the team had been able to win the series in Game Seven, rather than Game Five, the parade might have been able to be on a Saturday, Walsh said.

"But we got it done in five," he added, and officials want to make sure as many players as possible can be a part of the victory parade.

Red Sox World Series championship parade route

The Red Sox World Series parade route will set off from Fenway Park at 11 a.m., go down Landsdowne and take a right on Ipswich Street. The victory parade will then turn left on Boylston Street and follow that down to take a left on Tremont Street. The Boston duck boat parade will follow Tremont onto Cambridge Street and end at Staniford Street.

There will be no rally at City Hall Plaza, Walsh said, just the Wednesday morning parade.

The 2018 Red Sox World Series parade marks the ninth celebration of the team coming out on top. The last time Red Sox fans saw a World Series championship parade was 2013, but Boston fans have had victory parades since — like with 2017’s Patriots championship parade — so the city knows how to handle a win. This is Walsh's first Red Sox victory parade as mayor, he noted.

Red Sox World Series victory parade safety, transportation

Some Red Sox fans are sure to show up in costume as the parade takes place on Halloween, and Boston Police Department Commissioner William Gross said attendees can have fun, but warned them not to wear a costume with any replica firearms.

There will be an increased presence of Boston police and transit police on Wednesday, officials said. No public drinking or weapons will be tolerated, Gross added.

Some fans have been celebrating even before the Red Sox World Series parade, of course, and officials said that Sunday night celebrations in Boston after the World Series win were mostly respectful. There was only one arrest, Walsh said, concerning the desctruction of property.

"Other than that had great night in the city of Boston," he said. "We are city of champions, so we're going to celebrate like champions."

The MBTA will have increased service on all lines including the commuter rail on Wednesday, and officials are advising fans to take public transportation rather than drive to the Red Sox World Series Parade.

Parking restrictions will be in place along the parade route all morning, with police set to start towing cars at 12 a.m. Tuesday going into Wednesday. Walsh recommended fans start to make their way into the city around 8 a.m., and to be respectful to residents also heading to work at that time.

More information about the 2018 Red Sox World Series parade can be found at boston.gov/redsoxparade.