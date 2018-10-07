Anti-Kavanaugh protesters demonstrate in Boston over the weekend

Protesters demonstrate following the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court at Boston City Hall Plaza. Photo: Getty Images/Paul Marotta

Hundreds of protesters came together in Boston on Friday evening outside of the Massachusetts State House to express their anger over the forthcoming confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Both women and men from the city and surrounding locations marched in protest, voicing their anger and disgust for the presumed advancement of Kavanaugh, who was accused by several women of sexual assault.

Following the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings and an investigation by the FBI into the sexual allegations against Kavanaugh, it was announced on Friday that the Supreme Court Nominee was cleared of all wrong doing, a decision that angered many around the nation, especially Claire Sadar of Brighton who spoke to the Boston Globe.

Anti-Kavanaugh protesters angered by key vote from Senator Collins

“This whole process has just made me very angry, and like most women, I’ve had terrible experiences with sexual harassment, “ said Sadar.

The Brighton resident protested while holding a sign with a picture of US Senator Susan Collins and the words, “The Patriarchy Persists because women are complicit.”

The US Senator of Maine announced her vote for Kavanaugh on Friday. Collins’ action has democrats of her home state already planning to unseat her in 2020.

“This is something that’s just personally offensive to see that even other women will be dismissive of people’s claims. It’s important to show up and continue to try to shame people into doing the right thing. We’ve seen that that can sometimes work. You can never stop trying cause that’s what they want you to do — to give up.”

Evan Foss of Newton is just as 'fed up', sharing his disapproval in regards to the short FBI investigation and his confusion into why the Republicans' support Brett Kavanaugh

“They probably would have chosen somebody with the same ideology but the idea that they would choose somebody that is this entitled is an offense to decency,” Foss said.

WE'RE MARCHING: Nearly 1,000 protesters in Boston bring traffic to a halt as they march to protest the imminent appointment of Brett #Kavanaugh #mapolipic.twitter.com/SpDdYjiDB8 — Ʀogue US Mint (@RogueUSMint) October 6, 2018

The Boston protest of Kavanaugh was endorsed by groups including the Boston Socialist Alternative, Boston Democratic Socialists of America, Indivisible Somerville, and the Planned Parenthood Advocacy Fund of Massachusetts, according to the Boston Globe.

Kavanaugh was sworn in as a Supreme Court Justice by Saturday evening.