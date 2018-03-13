Boston schools to close Wednesday due to storm, despite plans for walkouts

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh gave an update on school closures, parking bans and the St. Paddy's parade as a blizzard hammered the city Tuesday.

Boston suffered under the weight of another massive snowstorm Tuesday, collecting as much as 9 inches of snow in some areas by the afternoon. Boston schools were closed on Tuesday due to the blizzard, and as snow and wind continued to pile up on city streets and take down power lines, many wondered whether schools would follow suit on Wednesday.

Since Boston is expected to receive as much as a foot of snow by the time the storm ends, it's no surprise that Boston Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday.

"We'd rather stay on the side of safety," Walsh said at a 4 p.m. press conference Tuesday, adding that all bus stops and sidewalks needed to be cleared before students could safely get to schools. "We'll be out there tomorrow clearing those areas to make sure that our kids are safe when they're waiting for the buses."

Boston students had planned to walk out of classes Wednesday as part of a national walkout to honor the 17 people killed in the Parkland school massacre on Feb. 14, 2018.

The Boston students who had planned to walk out of their classes Wednesday would be able to show their solidarity by speaking out at the Massachusetts State House that same day, Walsh said.

"I've talked to some of the kids, and a lot of them are going to go to the State House to talk to the legislators about what's happening," Walsh said. "I commend the kids. They're going to pass a very important message along to legislators."

Libraries and City Hall will be open on Wednesday, Walsh said, but due to the snow emergency and a parking ban would still be in effect. Walsh asked commuters to tread carefully on roads tomorrow and to give themselves extra time to get to their destinations.

"Be lenient with your employees tomorrow because they're going to have a hard time [commuting]," Walsh said.

As for Sunday's St. Patrick's Day Parade, Walsh said a decision has not yet been made but that the parade route would likely be impacted by the snow.

"It would be very difficult to have the route through all of South Boston," he said.