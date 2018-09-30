Arizona Senator Jeff Flake's Boston appearance moved due to safety concerns

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake talking to the press on Friday at the U.S. Capital. Credit: Getty Images/Aaron P. Bernstein

Senator Jeff Flake’s scheduled appearance in Boston on Monday at the Forbes Under 30 Summit has seen a change in venue due to safety concerns by college officials.

The Arizona senator, who voted to advance Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Friday to the Senate Judiciary Committee, is set to appear alongside Republican Ohio Governor John Kasich at the summit scheduled to be held at the Emerson Colonial Theatre of Emerson College.

Forbes Boston summit relocated

Senator Jeff Flake and Ohio Governor John Kasich have been invited to the summit’s panel to discuss the future of the Republican Party.

“In the age of Trump, a few national GOP leaders have stepped forward to offer a competing vision,” according to a description of the Forbes panel. “In consecutive interviews, we’ll hear their views of [where] the Republican Party needs to go.”

Protest planned to change Senator Jeff Flake's mind

University officials canceled the summit's location with plans to have it relocated after being made aware of a planned protest. According to a Facebook page that was discovered, protestors hope to change the Senator Jeff Flake's mind so he will reject Kavanaugh, according to Boston.Com.

Women confront Sen. Jeff Flake after he says he'll vote yes to Kavanuagh: “That’s what you’re telling all women in America, that they don’t matter. They should just keep it to themselves because if they have told the truth you’re just going to help that man to power anyway.” pic.twitter.com/T7fSpyT69E — CNN (@CNN) September 28, 2018

"The College just found out about Senator Jeff Flake's appearance in Boston on Monday. ATG, the Colonial tenant, rented the space to Forbes," Emerson College President Lee Pelton said in a statement. "We are seeking to exercise our right as the owners of the Colonial to have the panel canceled for safety reasons."

The relocation left event organizers scrambling as they began looking for a new location for the Forbes summit with the City Hall Plaza in mind.

“Pending ongoing scheduling, we are in the process of moving the discussion with Sen. Flake to a larger and more secure location, the Under 30 Village at City Hall Plaza,” Forbes shared in a statement.