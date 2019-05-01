Armed Somerville bank robbery suspect remains at large

Local author Ryan La Sala snapped an image of the chaos from his office atop the Somerville Theater. RYAN LA SALA, LOCAL AUTHOR.

Authorities are still searching for a man accused of robbing a bank and opening fire at police officers in Somerville.

The suspect is believed to have robbed the Middlesex Federal Credit bank in the Davis Square area, and is still considered armed and at large. The suspect is alleged to have shot at Somerville Police, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

"Numerous MSP units enroute to #Somerville for report of active shooter in area of College Avenue. Suspect is alleged to have robbed a bank and is believed armed. More to follow when available," Staties tweeted at 10:16 a.m. Minutes later, officers said the suspect shot at cops. The officer was not harmed during the shootout.

"Somerville suspect is alleged to have shot at Somerville Police. Residents in area are urged to use caution, stay indoors if possible, and report any suspicious persons or activity," @MassStatePolice tweeted.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect running down the street with a backpack when a pedestrian knocked into him. The suspect dropped the backpack, which authorities laters confirmed contained cash and a gun, but was able to stay on his feet and kept running.

Police have a person in custody, but it is not the suspect according to Cambridge Police.

At 11:30 a.m., police established a staging area at Powder House Circle, with SWAT team on scene, according to WGBH. The Davis Square T station was temporarily closed, but reopened at 11:50 a.m., when the MBTA reported that the Holland and Elm Street entrance has reopened.