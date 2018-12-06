Arsonist sets fire to Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter's vehicle

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is investigating an incident involving Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter.

Over the weekend, an arsonist reportedly set fire to the mayor’s city-owned vehicle that was parked on Pearl Street at the mayor’s rental home.

Authorities are currently searching for the suspect who is deemed to have intentionally caused minor damage to the 2015 Ford Explorer while the mayor’s family was home inside.

At the time, Mayor Bill Carpenter was not home due to a trip to Cape Verde. No-one was injured during the incident.

"The fire in the 2015 Ford Explorer had self-extinguished and suffered minor damage,” said the Department of Fire Services," shared in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

No one called the Fire Department at the time of the fire and the fire damage was discovered on Dec. 1 in daylight. Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set, most likely sometime the night before.”

Mayor Bill Carpenter returned from his trip on Wednesday following the Friday night incident and has not yet commented until he learns more about the arson.

"I think I need a chance to find out a lot more about what happened,” said Carpenter, speaking to The Enterprise. “I was halfway around the world.”

The mayor did however, share that he appreciates the public’s concerns.

Authorities are looking for the public's help

"We appreciate all the concern expressed by the public and the media,” Carpenter said. “As you can imagine, this is a difficult time for my family and I. We have faith in the state and local public safety agencies involved to complete a thorough investigation.”

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey is urging the public to come forward with any information they have about the case. Information can be reported to the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229 with a potential reward beiong offered of up to $5,000.

“If anyone has any information about this fire, please call the Arson Hotline confidentially, 24 hours a day, at 1-800-682-9229,” Ostroskey stated.