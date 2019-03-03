Biggest winter storm of '19 expected Sunday into Monday

The Boston Area is expected to get about 5 to 8 inches of snow.

Experts predict the biggest storm of the year to strike Sunday night and into Monday morning.

The Bay State is in line for the brunt of the worst of a winter storm that will drop between 5 to 8 inches of snow overnight.

The National Weather Service posted a winter storm warning from 7 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday, which should make for a miserable morning commute.

A winter storm moving up the coast will spread several inches of snow over the region tonight, which will likely affect the Monday morning commute,” NWS Boston tweeted.

This storm will spread from the Ohio Valley and Central Appalachian Mountains up across the North East, according to AccuWeather.com. That puts about 80 million people under weather watch from Colorado to Maine. While the I-95 area around Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia is expected to get hit with a mix of rain and snow. But for New York City and Boston, heavy, wet snow is expected.

New Hampshire and Cape Cod and the Islands are expected to get 1 to 3 inches of snow, while the South Shore and Western Mass are due for 3 to 5 inches. Central Massachusetts and the Greater Boston Area are expected to get 5 to 8 inches dumped on us between midnight and 5 a.m. High winds are also expected. "A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency," NWS posted.

The storm is expected to burn itself out between 7 and 9 a.m., giving way to cold temperatures.

Monday night will be cold, with temperatures dipping down to about 18 degrees. Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 30, winds reaching about 21 mph. Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 25 with gusts of winds reaching near 30 mph. Wednesday evening will cool down to about 10 degrees. Thursday will be a sunny day with a high near 26, with wind speeds reaching about 25 mph. Thursday evening will be clear and with a low around 13. Friday should be cloudy and cold with highs near 31, and lows near 20.