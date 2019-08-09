Bluebikes are free in Boston area this Saturday

This Saturday, Bluebikes are free to cyclists in the Boston area.

Outdoor retailer REI is partnering with Bluebikes for an “adventure pass.” The bikes are free to encourage people to get outside and enjoy the departing summer. Riders in the Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Everett, and Somerville areas will have access to the “adventure pass.”

Paul Gannon, REI regional experiences manager for New England, told Curbed.com, that, “While it’s fun to take a backpacking trip up in the White Mountains or spend a week out on the Cape, the city is full of opportunities to get outside and discover something new,”

The Bluebike service will be offering free, two-hour rides. To get the free bike service, users need to log in to the Bluebikes mobile app that day and select the “adventure pass” option.

Not only are the bikes free, but REI is also offering a list of possible destinations for folks to explore this weekend. REI also is offering some perks along with these destinations, and if riders go to certain spots, their team will provide riders with some fun perks, such as a bike fixing stop, free ferry rides (normally they cost money) and other fun pop-up activities.

According to Curbed.com, the Bluebikes service started in 2011, and they currently have 3,500 bikes and 300 stations across the city. They reported that rider have taken over 1.2 million trips, this year alone.

It was reported that the daily record for Bluebikes was 13,203 trip and this weekend’s festivities are expected to the top that number.

Curbed.com reported that annual membership with 45 minutes of unlimited rides, cost $99. However, there are income-eligible riders over 16, can get 60-minute unlimited rides for $5 a month or $50 for the year.

Although bikes are a super popular option in Boston, there are a few other car-free services to check out, if drivers want to step away from the wheel. Lime is an e-scooter, and bike-sharer and riders can use it in 11 Boston suburbs, according to curbed.com. Bird is another popular e-scooter company in the Boston area.