Boston area could see 5 inches of snow this week

More snow is on the way for the Boston area this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's what to expect in terms of snowfall this week. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian/Metro

Some of the snow in Boston was able to melt last week, but already, more is on the way.

Monday will see the start of some light snow, with about an inch possibly accumulating throughout the day.

These flurries will prominently affect Eastern Massachusetts and mostly remain light, though the South Shore into Plymouth County will see the heaviest amounts of snow on Monday, forecasters say.

Heavier bands above those areas mean that forecasters think “2 to 4 inches of snow seems reasonable in this region...but can not rule out very localized 5 to 6-inch amounts.”

From Boston to Taunton, however, just an inch or two of snow is expected. Still, forecasters warn, the weather will impact Route 3 and those traveling between Boston and the South Shore.

That’s just the beginning, though. Forecasters are predicting “the potential for several inches of snow to portions of the region mainly late Tuesday into Wednesday afternoon.”

This snowfall is expected to be more widespread. It’s uncertain how much Boston could get on Tuesday because the temperatures here may warm up a bit compared to other areas, but more accumulation is expected Wednesday.

Either way, there will definitely be some precipitation. Forecasters put the chance of precipitation Tuesday night at 90 percent — with “new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible” — and on Wednesday, 100 percent.

Tuesday into Wednesday, 5 inches are expected to drop on the Boston area, with forecasters predicting “widespread 4 to 6 inches” across Eastern Massachusetts, “and a few spots higher.”

Winter Storm Watches out for late Tuesday - Wednesday. Most snowfall is expected in the interior, but snow amounts are likely to change thanks to the influence of warm air across the southeast and east. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/SoEudp06Y1 — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 15, 2018

That snowfall is “definitely not significant,” Lenore Correia, a National Weather Service meteorologist, told the Boston Globe, “but enough to impact travel and will be shovelable and plowable.”

There’s a slight chance of snow showers between 7 and 11 p.m. on Wednesday, and then after that, Boston will be mostly sunny with an expected high near 33 on Thursday and 38 on Friday.