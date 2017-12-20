Boston 'sleighs' with these epic holiday decorations

It's unlikely Santa and his reindeer will miss these festive holiday homes.
With Christmas looming next week, the frantic rush of pre-holiday planning is enough to push anyone over the edge. So if you're in need of a winter pick-me-up, these holiday light displays in Boston, Somerville, Chelsea and Saugus are sure to put a warm glow back in your heart.
Topping Metro's list of dazzling displays is a home at 166 Central St. in Somerville. There, residents Kathy and Leonard Rigione and Santa (aka Ray Parsons) beam with pride over their illuminated abode.
A decked-out home at 93 Newton St. in Somerville is a close second. Homeowner Nilda Pereira gushed over her family's annual decorating tradition, which goes back 33 years. Pereira said she handles the interior decor, while her husband Joe and brother Robert Mello tackle the exterior.
"Inside, it's me. Outside, it's the guys," she said.
But how could we forget the holiday light boat at Community Boating on the Esplanade? This week, the small sailboat cast a vibrant red and green glow on the water, but last year, strong winds capsized and partially sank the vessel. It's kept on the dock during the holidays and in front of the building, unlit, during the summer.
Derek Kouyoumjian contributed to this story.