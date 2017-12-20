Boston 'sleighs' with these epic holiday decorations

It'd be hard to miss this Saugus house, even in a snow storm. Photo by Derek Kouyoumjian

The holiday light boat at Community Boating on the Esplanade. Last year, strong winds capsized and partially sunk the boat. It's kept on the dock during the holidays and in front of the building, unlit, during the summer. Photo by Derek Kouyoumjian

Another Somerville home, this one on Springfield Street, glows with grace. Derek Kouyoumjian

A home on Newton Street in Somerville is ready for Christmas. Photo by Derek Kouyoumjian

Nilda Pereira of Newton Street in Somerville says holiday lights are a tradition at her home. Photo by Derek Kouyoumjian

The Citgo Sign is seen in the distance from the holiday light boat at Community Boating on the Boston Esplanade. Photo by Derek Kouyoumjian

Pat Palermo and his son-in-law Stephen LaVerde proudly flaunt the Christmas Decorations at their home on Lynn Fells Parkway in Saugus. Photo by Derek Kouyoumjian

This home on Ames Street in Somerville illuminates the neighborhood. Photo by Derek Kouyoumjian

This home on Highland Street in Chelsea is warm with winter joy. Photo by Derek Kouyoumjian

An Old Town Trolley Tour bus drives by Santa, aka Ray Parsons, at 166 Central Street Somerville. Photo by Derek Kouyoumjian

It's unlikely Santa and his reindeer will miss these festive holiday homes.

With Christmas looming next week, the frantic rush of pre-holiday planning is enough to push anyone over the edge. So if you're in need of a winter pick-me-up, these holiday light displays in Boston, Somerville, Chelsea and Saugus are sure to put a warm glow back in your heart.

Topping Metro's list of dazzling displays is a home at 166 Central St. in Somerville. There, residents Kathy and Leonard Rigione and Santa (aka Ray Parsons) beam with pride over their illuminated abode.

A decked-out home at 93 Newton St. in Somerville is a close second. Homeowner Nilda Pereira gushed over her family's annual decorating tradition, which goes back 33 years. Pereira said she handles the interior decor, while her husband Joe and brother Robert Mello tackle the exterior.

"Inside, it's me. Outside, it's the guys," she said.

But how could we forget the holiday light boat at Community Boating on the Esplanade? This week, the small sailboat cast a vibrant red and green glow on the water, but last year, strong winds capsized and partially sank the vessel. It's kept on the dock during the holidays and in front of the building, unlit, during the summer.

Derek Kouyoumjian contributed to this story.