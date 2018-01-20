Boston Women's March 2018: Photos and updates

Thousands of New Englanders turned out Saturday at Cambridge Common for the 2018 Women's March.

Signs placed on the monument for the victims of the 19th Century Irish Famine, a poignant reminder of the United States as a sanctuary for immigrants escaping peril. Photo by Derek Kouyoumjian

Protesters showed up at Saturday's march holding signs expressing their outrage over injustices against women and marginalized people. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

Laurie Newman and a mysterious T-Rex had something to say about the size of Trump's hands. Photo: Derek Kouyoumjian

The 2018 Boston Women's March drew thousands of activists from the Massachusetts area to Cambridge Common on Saturday, which was the first-year anniversary of President Trump's inauguration.

Like last year, many women donned the unmistakable pink knit "pussy hats" as they marched through the Cambridge Common Historic District. The hats were created for last year’s march as a reference to a comment made by Trump about female genitalia, and have since become a symbol of women’s empowerment and opposition to the president.

Saturday's march in Cambridge Common was one of several to happen across the nation to advocate for the rights of women and marginalized people. The protests unfolded in New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Chicago as well roughly 250 other cities.

Sporting a shirt that said, "THE FUTURE IS FEMALE," Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey was one of many to speak at the rally, and called Trump an "embarrassment" and a "president who demeans and insults women."

The rallies came during what has been seen as a pivotal year for women’s rights with the #MeToo and #TimesUp social media effort against sexual harassment and abuse that was born out of a string of scandals in Hollywood, Washington and elsewhere.

Reuters contributed to this report.