Boston cold and snow disrupts first week of 2018

Boston is no stranger to bitter cold, but this week is shaping up to be a particularly chilling challenge.

Frigid temperatures are expected to continue this week, according to the National Weather Service’s local forecast. Wednesday and Thursday will see temperatures in the mid to high 20s, with Friday and Saturday dipping down into the teens and single digits. Thursday is expected to bring significant snowfall of between 4 and 6 inches to Boston, according to the NWS.

Several Massachusetts schools delayed or canceled classes on Tuesday due to the dangerously low temperatures. The MBTA has warned that there will likely be service delays throughout the week, especially during morning commutes. Transit officials recommended commuters give themselves 20 extra minutes to get where they need to go.

How has Boston progressed since Snowmaggedon 2015?

Three years after MBTA service problems were exposed by the harsh winter of 2015, the transit authority's systems are being put to the test again, with mixed results.

MBTA users in recent days have faced a blend of satisfactory service combined with sometimes lengthy delays and cancellations as the area copes with frigid days and nights and riders deal with late arrivals and missed appointments.

One major aspect of service south of Boston was knocked offline completely Monday night when the T announced that its ferry from Hingham to Boston would be suspended until further notice due to a dock damaged by ice. People who usually take the ferry were advised to instead board the Greenbush commuter rail line.

The T's core rail system and commuter rail systems have been affected by delayed and disabled trains, according to the T's service alerts, as well as track, switch and mechanical problems.

Statehouse News Service contributed to this report.