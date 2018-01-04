Boston flooding slams city streets as bomb cyclone rages on

Boston streets saw horrendous flooding in the Seaport area on Thursday as a bomb cyclone snowstorm wreaked havoc on the Northeast.

First responders were out in full force helping people who were in peril due to icy floodwaters and the MBTA Aquarium Station was closed due to flooding. Photographs taken by the waterfront showed cars submerged in water and floodwaters lapping on sidewalks.

The National Weather Service said the Boston tide observation was on its way to being the highest ever recorded since 1921, which had a record of 4.82 feet. Evacuations were ongoing along the Massachusetts coast, the NWS said, adding that people should stay away from coastal areas.

In response to a photo of a news reporter doing a live shot from atop a sheet of floating ice, the NWS warned people not to go out and "float on icebergs," saying "This is a very dangerous situation along the coastline with major flooding ongoing, peoples homes & other infrastructure becoming inundated and damaged..."

Residents shared images of the street flooding on social media.

Down by the aquarium, the water is coming up onto part of the harbor walk. “I’ve never seen anything close to this,” Rene Miller, a resident in a nearby building, said. “There was water over my boots, in the road.” (Also: dog out with owner) pic.twitter.com/uryAseE4kO — Steven with a ph (@steveannear) January 4, 2018

Areas roped off on Atlantic Ave and some street flooding. Don’t have full details yet but fire crews walking with inflatable boat pic.twitter.com/bkakHbjrg0 — Steven with a ph (@steveannear) January 4, 2018

The parking lot behind the Chart House on Long Wharf (photo by Carty Castaldi): pic.twitter.com/Pkq0HBLlKl — Adam Gaffin (@universalhub) January 4, 2018

The Massachusetts flood warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday.