Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Boston

Boston flooding slams city streets as bomb cyclone rages on

Boston streets saw flooding Thursday as a powerful winter storm enveloped the region.
By
Morgan Rousseau
 Published : January 04, 2018 | Updated : January 04, 2018
boston flooding
Boston firemen rescue a driver trapped in rising flood waters Thursday. Photo: Boston Fire

Boston streets saw horrendous flooding in the Seaport area on Thursday as a bomb cyclone snowstorm wreaked havoc on the Northeast.

First responders were out in full force helping people who were in peril due to icy floodwaters and the MBTA Aquarium Station was closed due to flooding. Photographs taken by the waterfront showed cars submerged in water and floodwaters lapping on sidewalks. 

The National Weather Service said the Boston tide observation was on its way to being the highest ever recorded since 1921, which had a record of 4.82 feet. Evacuations were ongoing along the Massachusetts coast, the NWS said, adding that people should stay away from coastal areas.

In response to a photo of a news reporter doing a live shot from atop a sheet of floating ice, the NWS warned people not to go out and "float on icebergs," saying "This is a very dangerous situation along the coastline with major flooding ongoing, peoples homes & other infrastructure becoming inundated and damaged..."

Residents shared images of the street flooding on social media.

The Massachusetts flood warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday. 

 
 
Latest News

 
Trending