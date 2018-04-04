Home
 
Boston could see more spring snow later this week

Nope, winter weather still isn't over just yet.
By
Kristin Toussaint
 Published : April 04, 2018
An MBTA bus struggles in the snow on March 13, 2018. Photo: Derek Kouyoujmian

Even in April, winter is still holding on.

Another sprinkle of spring snow could hit Massachusetts later this week, according to the National Weather Service Boston office.

The flurries could accumulate during the Friday morning commute, and though Bay Staters are used to driving in the snow, forecasters wrote that there’s “some concern this’ll catch folks off guard, if coming to fruition, making for Friday a.m. commute travel headaches.”

Some locations across the commonwealth could see a “decent morning burst” of snow, though current predictions seem to show that Boston won’t get the brunt of the wintry weather.

A Wednesday morning forecast from the weather service shows Boston expecting less than an inch of snow in total on Friday, but parts of Western Massachusetts will see a bit more: Amherst could get 2 to 3 inches of snow and North Adams could see up to 6 inches.

For Boston, forecasters are putting the chance of snow on Friday morning at 70 percent. And along with that snow, of course, comes some chilly temperatures.

While Wednesday saw a high of 64 degrees, the temperature will drop into the mid-40s on Thursday and dip to a low of 28 degrees Thursday night into Friday. Friday could see a high of 44 degrees during the day and a low of 34 at night.

The snow will likely change into rain later on Friday, as well, but that’s still not the end. Forecasters are warning of two periods of “potentially wintry weather” afterward, due to some Arctic air.

The weather service’s seven-day forecast shows a chance of rain and snow Monday night as well, which will also see a low temp around 34 degrees.

We’re still a bit too far out to be sure, though, forecasters said, but basically, don’t get your hopes up for spring conditions just yet.

 
