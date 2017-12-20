Boston officials recover dozens of stolen Amazon packages

Attorney General Maura Healey said that her office is working to get the packages delivered to their rightful recipients by Christmas.

Boston law enforcement officials have recovered dozens of stolen Amazon packages in the home of a part-time delivery driver and are working to get them to their intended locations by Christmas.

The stolen packages were discovered while police were involved in a separate investigation. Officers were searching the home of a suspect connected to a series of break-ins, according to Attorney General Maura Healey’s office, when they found the packages.

Four people were arrested and arraigned this week in connection with break-ins at Wendy’s restaurants in Quincy and Taunton, during which the suspects allegedly smashed cash boxes and ripped out safes.

It was during that investigation that police found the packages in one of the suspect’s homes, Dharol Joyner, 33, of Boston. Officials believe Joyner stole the packages when he was working part-time as a delivery contractor.

The dozens of unopened Amazon boxes were addressed to customers throughout Greater Boston, Healey’s office said in a statement.

“This investigation was the result of a strong partnership between the Attorney General’s Office, Boston Police Department, Brookline Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police,” Healey said in a statement. “Through these efforts, we’re able to stop these break-ins and send dozens of holiday gifts home to families where they belong.”

Healey’s office has been in touch with Amazon and is returning the packages to the company so that they can be delivered by the weekend, making it to their rightful recipients by Christmas day.

Joyner and Jason Geddes, 29, of Boston, were arraigned Tuesday in Quincy District Court for the break-in and theft of a Quincy Wendy’s on Dec. 14. Both were charged with and pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, larceny over $250, possession of burglarious tools. malicious destruction of property and conspiracy. Joyner’s bail was set at $7,500 and Geddes’s at $15,000. Both men are due back in court on Jan. 16.

Edward Nugent, 55, of Weymouth, was arraigned Tuesday in Taunton District Court on the same charges. Nugent pleaded not guilty and was held on $10,000 bail. He is due back in court Jan. 18. Daniel Vo, 23, of Boston was also arrested Tuesday in connection to the break-ins and will be arraigned at a later date.