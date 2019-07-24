Boston police try holistic training

This week, more than 50 Boston police officers have been participating in a four-day wellness, safety, and performance training program created by a group of former Navy SEALs.

The program, O2X Human performance, was created to remind officials that when it comes to police officers, mental health is just as important as physical health.

According to Blue HELP, the number of suicides among police suicide’s in 2019 is at 106. The group also reports that more than 14 officers committed suicide in June throughout the United States, including three members of the NYPD and an LGBTQ liaison for the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office.

The training team includes trainers from all walks of life, including professional, Olympic, and collegiate athletes, ultra-marathoners, U.S. special operations veterans, and human performance experts. “Like all police officers, our members can face high injury rates, poor sleep, and other health issues,” Detective Donald Caisey, President of the Boston Police Detectives Benevolent Society, said in a press release.

Additionally, he added that “O2X’s holistic approach will help our officers stay safe and effective in every aspect — from nutrition, conditioning and yoga to sleep, stress management and mindfulness.”

The O2X program focuses on the mental health aspects of police work as well as some physical aspects of police work such as proper nutrition, conditioning, stress management, sleeping, and resilience training.

Officers participating in this training are represented by: Boston Police Superior Officers Federation, Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, and Boston Police Detectives Benevolent Society.

The Steward Health Care sponsored the training for officers.